Why Home Depot is opening a new store in Katy

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News)—One year ago, Covering Katy reported on an economic development deal that would bring Home Depot to the City of Katy. The grand opening is Thursday, April 11. It will be the only Home Depot located within the growing boundaries of the city.

The city pursued Home Depot by offering an economic development agreement and annexing 24 acres, which had been part of Houston's extraterritorial jurisdiction. That means the sales taxes from the store and any retail development around it will go to the City of Katy instead of the City of Houston.

In return for Home Depot opening the store, the city paid the cost of running utilities to the property and provided other economic incentives. There are eight smaller pad sites for other businesses to locate on the property annexed by the city.

The store is at the Cane Island Parkway - Kingsland Boulevard intersection south of I-10 on the opposite side of the freeway from Buc-ee's.

Home Depot will employ about 150 people. Here is the link to apply.

More Covering Katy News