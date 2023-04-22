Home Depot to locate near Buc-ees exit

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - Home Depot will build a new store at the northwest corner of the Cane Island Parkway - Kingsland Boulevard intersection south of I-10 on the opposite side of the freeway from Buc-ee's.

The city pursued Home Depot by offering an economic development agreement and annexing 24 acres which had been part of Houston's extraterritorial jurisdiction.

The store and any retail development around it will provide sales tax revenue to the city. In return, the city will absorb the cost of running utilities to the property and provide other economic incentives.

It's unknown how many people the store will employ or when construction will begin.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of fiscal year 2022, the company operated a total of 2,322 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The company employs approximately 475,000 associates.