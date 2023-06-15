Dick's to reopen as House of Sport on July 7

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Dick's Sporting Goods re-opens July 7 as Dick's House of Sport, a new concept with batting cages, golf bays and other interactive options for their customers.

There will be a grand opening on Friday, July 7 though Sunday, July 9 with what's billed as an "immersive sports festival" in the parking lot. Dick's promises giveaways and autograph signings with top Houston athletes including Texan's quarterback C.J. Stroud and Astro's designated hitter Yordan Alvarez.

As Covering Katy reported last month, Dick's is closing all of its Field & Stream stores to make room for Dick's House of Sport. Field and Stream used to be next to Dick's Katy location and customers could walk freely from one store to another. There were no walls that separated the two retailers.

"DICK’S Sporting Goods is excited to bring House of Sport to Katy and Baybrook, Texas and the greater Houston area – opening on July 7, 2023," an email message to Covering Katy News said. "These two store openings are part of DICK’S plans to add more than 12 new locations in the next two years following the opening of our first three House of Sport stores in Rochester, Knoxville, and Minnetonka."