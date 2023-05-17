Dick's to open House of Sport in Katy following renovation

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Dick's Sporting Goods is closing all its Field & Stream Stores, including the Katy location, and replacing them with Dick's House of Sport, a new concept with batting cages, golf bays and other interactive options.

"DICK'S House of Sport is a 100,000 plus square foot store that provides athletes with an incredible assortment of products along with in-store experiences, including a climbing wall, multiple golf bays with TrackMan simulators, and multi-sport cages that can be used for baseball, softball, lacrosse, and soccer and give athletes an opportunity to try products while measuring and tracking their performance," said Dick's Sporting Goods Corporate Communication Manager Sarah Cassella.

Dick's has three House of Sport locations open nationwide and plans nine more this year. Most will be constructed by remodeling existing Dick's and Field & Stream combo stores, as in Katy. Twenty more stores will open in 2024. The company envisions opening 75 to 100 House of Sport locations over the next five years.

"We will make significant investments to grow our business and drive athlete engagement," Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer Navdeep Gupta said during a March investors conference call.

Gupta said the company would spend $550 to $600 million to grow business and drive athlete engagement.

"Dick's House of Sport is redefining sports retail," President and CEO Lauren Hobart said during the conference call.

She said store designers were challenged to create a concept that "if built across the street from a Dick's Sporting Goods store, would put that store out of business."

Dick's began selling its Field & Stream store in 2019 as a way to push back from the hunting and fishing space. Dick's stopped selling semi-automatic rifles in 2018.

The new Dick's House of Sport store will open this summer.