KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Taylor High School Mustangs beat the Jordan High School Warriors 30 - 24 in at Rhodes Stadium on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Video Highlights from both teams are below.

Taylor Highlights

Jordan Highlights

Katy beat cinco Ranch 36 to 12 in the 7:15 pm game at Legacy Stadium

Katy Highlights

Cinco Ranch Highlights