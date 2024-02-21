Two Katy ISD Student-Athletes Win the UIL State Championship in Wrestling

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Garrett McChesney of Jordan High School and Jackson Herman of Cinco Ranch High School recently won the UIL State Championship titles in wrestling.

McChesney secured the 138-pound weight class state championship by navigating a highly competitive field from all 6A schools in Texas.

"Garrett's relentless work ethic and passion for the sport have propelled him to this remarkable achievement," said Jordan High School coach Michael White.

Garrett is a 3-time state finalist and a two-time state champion. He also won the Most Outstanding Wrestler Award for the 6A Boys State Wrestling Tournament.

"He has shown tremendous growth and determination throughout the season, and we couldn't be prouder of his success and the legacy Garrett is leaving at Jordan High School," White said.

Herman took the 132-pound weight class, representing Cinco Ranch High School.

"It has truly been a pleasure to coach Jackson these past four years," said Cinco Ranch Coach Bill Dushane. "This year was very special. He has been on a mission since the end of last year, and he showed what true dedication can accomplish."