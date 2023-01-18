The Astros Caravan is coming to Katy

KATY, TX - (Covering Katy News) - Astros Players Parker Mushinski and Joe Perez, along with broadcaster Todd Kalas will visit Katy on Friday, January 20, 2023.

They will be at Chick-Fil-A at 25601 Nelson Way from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Nelson Way is off Pin Oak Road near Kingsland Boulevard.

Players will be on-site to greet customers at the register, the drive-thru, and with mobile order pickups.

They same players will be at H-E-B, 6711 South Fry Road from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

If you want to see Astros players and the World Series Trophy on Friday, go to Constellation Field in Sugar Land from 4 to 6 p.m.

The Commissioner's Trophy will be available for photos at the Sugar Land event.

Astros players David Hensley, JJ Matijevic, and Seth Martinez will be available for autographs starting at 4:45.

Player appearances are subject to change.

Fans can reserve a spot for the Sugar Land event by retaining a voucher at https://www.milb.com/sugar-land/events/astros-caravan.

Constellation Field is at 1 Stadium Drive in Sugar Land.