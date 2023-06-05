Taylor High School teacher leads girls club soccer team to Presidents Cup victory

ROUND ROCK, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Katy Regulators soccer team went undefeated in the South Texas Presidents Cup to win the 2023 championship in the U15 (under 15) age group.

The five-team tournament was played at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex May 19 - 21, 2023.

James E. Taylor High School teacher Massy Perut coaches the Regulators with many players who have been on his club for years.

"We are a local team, playing against some of the best teams in the state. I'm glad our girls can see how good they are," Perut said. "They went undefeated, and that's impressive given the talented teams they played against."

In game one, played Friday at 8 p.m., the Regulators shook off the effects of a long drive to Round Rock and defeated Dash Kingwood 3 - 0, with two goals from a lightning-quick Valerie Gonzales and one from captain Lorelei Hearn, who scored with an impressive left-foot kick from 15 yards.

In game two of the tournament, played at noon on Saturday afternoon, the Regulators took on the Schertz Lions from the San Antonio area and came away with a 1-1 tie, with Gonzalez scoring for the Regulators. Her game-tying goal took the wind out of the sails of a loud group of Lions fans who realized the Regulators would not be easily defeated.

Grit and determination propelled the Regulators over Paso del Norte in their third tournament game, also played on Saturday. The team from El Paso tied the game late, but the Regulators reacted with great poise and confidence, keeping up the offensive pressure and coming away with a 3-2 victory in the bright, burning Texas sun.

Caroline Barrow used her explosive speed and ball control to score two goals and Hearn scored on a penalty kick. The victory propelled the Regulators into Sunday's championship game against the Toro Soccer Academy of Boerne, TX.

Often playing through the rain, the Regulators scored first and never looked back in the 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon championship game. Once again, Barrow and Hearn scored for the Regulators in the 2-0 victory. The Katy team lived up to its nickname, regulating play down the stretch and running out the clock as the Toro made a late surge in an unsuccessful attempt to score a goal.

Grace Aguirre and Callie Schmaltz shared the goaltending duties for the Regulators, allowing only three goals, the fewest in the tournament. The Regulators also scored nine goals, the most in the tournament.

"The girls were great. I'm so proud of them and how well they played in Round Rock," Perut said.

The Regulators play at the club level as part of the Katy Youth Soccer Club.

"I want to thank Katy Youth Soccer for their support which has allowed a group of local girls to show they can compete and win against the best teams in Texas," Perut said.