Student Athletes of the Year announced by Katy ISD

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Maelynn Kim of Seven Lakes High School and Gavin Rutherford of Cinco Ranch High School are the 2022-2023 Student-Athletes of the Year for the Katy Independent School District.

Kim and Rutherford will each receive a $2,500 scholarship from BSN Sports for use at the university or college of their choice.

"Every year, the selection process consists of exceptionally talented student-athletes who demonstrate remarkable prowess in the classroom and the field," said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics. "These students are true role models at their schools and in their communities," added Carter.

Rutherford plays football and baseball.

"Rutherford is known as the greatest two-sport athlete to come out of CRHS, since the school opened in 1999," a Katy ISD press release said.

On the football field, he holds every passing record in the school and district's history. He was voted the Most Valuable Player in 19-6A and the 1st Team All-District Quarterback. As team captain, he led the CRHS Cougars to the regional semifinals for the second straight season.

On the baseball field, Rutherford was a three-year team captain and an all-district performer known for collaborating with his teammates to accomplish the best season in CRHS's history.

"As an honor roll student, he has become a role model for the underclassmen, junior high students, and elementary kids," the school district said.

Rutherford will attend Stephen F. Austin University to continue his academic and athletic career.

Kim is a three-time district champion, has helped her team obtain the 1st team all-region recognition, and is a state finalist team member. She won the 6A UIL State Girls Golf Championship in May 2023.

"In the classroom, she has been a source of inspiration for her classmates, who witness her exceptional dedication to her studies and her sport," said a press release from Katy ISD.

Kim will continue her academic and athletic career at the University of Houston this fall.