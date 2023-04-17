Seven Lakes soccer wins first state title

GEORGETOWN, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Seven Lakes boys soccer team won its first state title Saturday at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.

Senior forward Hunter Merritt scored two goals in about seven minutes in the second half, and the Spartans defeated Dripping Springs 2-1 in the UIL Class 6A state championship game.

"It's what we worked the whole year for," Seven Lakes coach Jimmy Krueger told the Houston Chronicle. "It's not just this year – it's been a process that's been built over years and years," he said. "Each group has tried to outperform the previous, so this has been years in the making."

The loss avenged a bitter playoff defeat last year. The Spartans were 20 minutes from advancing to the state final in 2022 when Plano scored three goals to win the game 3 to 2.

"I've dreamed of this since I was a little kid, coming and watching Seven Lakes games – to win state, it's just amazing," Merritt said.

At halftime, the score was 0 to 0, but the second half belonged to Seven Lakes.

The Tigers goalkeeper blocked a shot but fumbled the ball, allowing Merritt to score and make the score 1 to 0 in favor of the Spartans.

In the 62nd minute, Merritt made it 2-0 after knocking the ball free from the Dripping Springs goalkeeper.

Tigers Sophomore midfielder Joey Svoboda scored on a free kick from about 40 yards out in the 66th minute to make it a one-goal game, but that was all the scoring, and Seven Lakes came away with the victory.

Merritt was named the championship game MVP with four goals in the tournament. He is also the all-time scoring leader for the Spartans.