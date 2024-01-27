Seven Lakes Justice Carlton named to national all-star team

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Justice Carlton, a standout athlete from Seven Lakes High School, was selected to the McDonald's All-American national all-star team.

"Her selection is a tremendous honor, granted to only 24 players nationwide, and reflects Justice's extraordinary skills, unwavering dedication, and exceptional work ethic," said a Katy Independent School district statement.

Justice, recognized as the top-ranked player in the state of Texas and the seventh-ranked recruit in the class of 2024 by ESPN, has earned this accolade through her outstanding performance on the court.

ESPN.com says the following about Carlton:

Carlton is a strong, smooth, and skilled forward. She can battle inside on the glass or put the ball on the floor in the face up game and from the top of the key. She is particularly good in transition -- running the floor or with the ball in her hands while attacking or facilitating. She stretches the floor out beyond the 3-point line as well. Defensively, she is agile and reads the floor well, which helps her get numerous tips and steals on top of stacking rebounds. She will bring physicality and skill to the Texas program.

"Justice's inclusion in the McDonald's All-American Team reflects her outstanding commitment to the game. Her talent, leadership, and hard work have been a driving force for our team, and we are thrilled to see her recognized on a national stage," said Seven Lakes head coach Doug Watson.

The upcoming McDonald's All-American Game is Tuesday, April 2, at the Toyota Center in Houston. This prestigious event will unite the most elite high school basketball players nationwide. The girls game will air at 5:30 p.m. Central time Tuesday, April 2, on ESPN2. Tickets are available at mcdaag.com.

"Witnessing Justice receive this well-deserved recognition brings immense pride to our school," said Kerri Finnesand, Principal of Seven Lakes High School. "Her hard work, determination, and sportsmanship serve as an inspiration to her teammates and fellow students."

In addition to her on-court success, Justice has solidified her commitment to academics and athletics by continuing her journey at the University of Texas.