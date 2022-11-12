Seven Lakes Girls Basketball Player Named to Jr. NBA Court of Leaders

NEW YORK (Covering Katy News) - The NBA and WNBA are announcing the second group of Jr. NBA Court of Leaders, and one of the team members is Seven Lakes High School basketball star Justice Carlton.

The Jr. NBA Court of Leaders launched last year, aiming to support the development of young boys and girls through mentorship opportunities and life skills programming. Carlton, a junior, will be mentored by NBA and WNBA staff and players over the next 12 months.

The council includes twelve top youth basketball players who have demonstrated strong leadership qualities during elite tournaments, camps, and competitions.

Student-athletes will provide feedback on enhancing the Jr. NBA programs and learn about career opportunities in the sports industry. Social responsibility will also be part of the program as the athletes will focus on projects designed to impact their communities positively.

Events for the 12 players begin this weekend with a trip to Washington. They will tour the White House, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Jr. NBA Court of Leaders members will also attend Saturday’s Jazz-Wizards game, receive a tour of Capital One Arena and watch the pre-game activities. There will also be a youth leadership development workshop and basketball workout session.

Over the next 12 months, members of the 2022 team will meet with the NBA’s youth basketball development team four times.

ESPN ranks Carlton as the number 3 recruit in the Class of 2024. She is also the top-ranked recruit in Texas.

The other members of the Court of Leaders are: