Seven Lake Boys Soccer Back-to-Back State Champions

GEORGETOWN (Covering Katy News) — The Seven Lakes Spartans boys soccer team are back-to-back UIL-6A State Champions following a 2 to 1 double-overtime victory against Flower Mound Saturday night in Georgetown.

Senior Noa Stastic scored first for Seven Lakes to give the Spartans a 1 -0 lead early in the second half. Flower Mound forced overtime when Landon DeLeeuw kicked in a Carter Simpson throw-in from the left sideline with 10:49 remaining in regulation time.

Aidan Morrison won the game on a 30-yard free kick with 2:26 left in the second overtime.

"I knew I had to relax, take a deep breath and execute and that's what I ended up doing," Morison said. "I was pretty confident that I was going to score."

"It's a perfect ending that I could never have imagined," Morrison said.

Morrison was the 2023 Gatorade National Player. Next year, he'll play for Liberty University.

Seven Lakes is the first 6A team in Texas to win back-to-back titles. They've made three consecutive trips to the championship game and won their first title last year. The UIL added Class 6A in 2014.