Katy routs Summer Creek in playoff win

HUMBLE, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy defeated Summer Creek 35-7 Friday night at Turner Stadium on a wet field where the Tigers continued their march forward in the Region III-6A Division II playoffs.

Katy controlled the first half of Friday night’s game by running the ball. With seven minutes left in the first quarter, Seth Davis rushed two yards for the Tiger’s first touchdown.

With about three minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Tigers built a 14-0 lead as Chase Johnsey scored on a one-yard rush.

Quarterback Caleb Koger completed a 25-yard pass to Elijah Capiro for Katy’s third touchdown. Jimmy Muniz added the extra point, and the score was 21-0, with Katy in the lead.

Jimmy-Phrisco Alo-Suliafu made things exciting with a sack at the Summer Creek 44-yard line with about 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Caleb Koger completed a 15-yard pass to Luke Carter for a touchdown, and Katy had a 27-0 lead. Jimmy Muniz added the extra point making it 28-0.

Even with the big lead, Coach Gary Joseph reminded his players that the Tigers struggled with Summer Creek last year in the state quarterfinals.

“It wasn’t them that did it to us last year it was us, and we kind of self-destruct,” Joseph told the Chronicle. “I told them that there was no way that they were going to come back in the game if we didn’t self-destruct. They didn’t, and we took care of the ball, and that’s what we needed to do.”

With five minutes to go in the third quarter, Summer Creek scored when Justin Wilson completed a two-yard pass to Melvin Nichols for a touchdown. The bulldogs added the extra point, and it was 28-7.

With six minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Davis set up another touchdown with a long run, putting the ball on the Bulldog’s 34-yard line. Then Davis rushed an additional 18 yards for a touchdown. Muniz added the extra point, and Katy led 35-7 with three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Davis had 252 yards on 28 carries.

“The offensive line, my fullback, receivers, tight ends, and all just kept fighting hard,” Davis told the Houston Chronicle after the win. “They’re a pretty good football team. We kept on fighting and fighting. They were able to open up some big holes and I was able to hit it.”

With less than a minute left in the game, Katy’s Cade Needham recovered a fumble by Summer Creek and sealed the win for the Tigers.

The Tigers take on C.E. King on Friday night in the state quarterfinals. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at NRG Stadium.