Morton Ranch High School Hosts National Girls and Women in Sports Day Conference

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - For the third consecutive year, Katy ISD’s Morton Ranch High School has been chosen to host the National Girls and Women in Sports Day Conference. It will be on Monday, February 19, 2024.

The NGWSD Conference features a lineup of distinguished speakers, each recognized for their significant contributions to the world of sports. They will share their expertise and inspirational journeys, inspiring Katy ISD female athletes to pursue and achieve their sports dreams.

NGWSD speakers include:

Jocelyn Adams – Head Volleyball Coach, Cy Springs High School

Paige Hershey – Executive Director of Athletics, Spring Branch ISD

Dr. Chivonne Kiser – Assistant Athletic Director, Denton ISD

Jordan Highsmith – Multimedia Producer

Camaury Prados Washington – CEO of Faith at the Plate, Professional Softball Player

Nancy Zumaya – Business Owner, Professional Football Player, Founder – This is WWarrior

For more information and to register for this year’s conference, please visit the National Girls & Women in Sports Day Conference website.

What: National Girls & Women in Sports Day Conference

Where: Morton Ranch High School – Performing Arts Center | 21000 Franz Road

When: Monday, February 19, 2024 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.