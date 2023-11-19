Katy Tigers suffer playoff overtime loss in Cypress

CYPRESS, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Katy Tigers football team's playoff run ended Saturday night in Cypress with a 28-21 overtime loss.

It was the shortest playoff run for the Tigers since 2001. Meantime, for the first time in four years, the Cy-Fair Bobcats have advanced to the third round of the Texas high school football playoffs.

The Bobcats scored midway through the first quarter when Cy-Fair quarterback Trey Owens completed a 51-yard touchdown strike to Connor Porter. With the extra point, the Bobcats took a 7- 0 lead.

Later, Katy's Chase Johnsey ran nine yards for a touchdown. However, the Tigers missed the extra point, and the Bobcats led 7-6 at halftime.

The Bobcats scored in the third quarter to make it 14-6, but Katy fought back. Gunner Nelson made an eight-yard connection to Luke Carter for a score and then completed the two-point conversion to Johnsey, who tied the game 14-14.

Katy's Joshua Garcia recovered a fumble on the Cy-Fair 2-yard-line, but Katy did not score and turned the ball over on a fumble.

Katy took the lead for the first time with about seven minutes left to play as Johnsey scored another touchdown on a nine-yard run.

Cy-Fair tied the game at 21 when Trey Owens scored on a short pass to Owen Carter, sending the battle into overtime.

The Bobcats converted on a third-and-14 when Owens looked to pass but ran the ball to the three-yard line. He then threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Owen Carter, which would be the game-winning drive.

The 2023 Bobcats are on a roll, having won 11 games in a row. They will face North Shore at 2 p.m. on Nov. 24 in a high at NRG Stadium.