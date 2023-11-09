Screenshot 2023-11-09 at 2.55.31 PM.png

Katy ISD

Taylor student athletes

Katy student athletes sign national letters of intent

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Talented student-athletes from six Katy Independent School District high schools signed their National Letters of Intent, marking a significant achievement in their academic and athletic journeys. 

The signings took place on Wednesday, November 9, 2023.

“We are incredibly proud of these outstanding young men and women who have worked tirelessly to reach this point in their athletic careers," said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics. Their accomplishments reflect, not only their individual commitment, but also the tremendous support they have received from our dedicated coaches, teachers and parents,” said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics. “We look forward to watching them flourish at the collegiate level and beyond."

Screenshot 2023-11-09 at 2.55.17 PM.png

Katy ISD

Seven Lakes Student Athletes

Screenshot 2023-11-09 at 2.55.08 PM.png

Katy ISD

Morton Ranch student athletes

Screenshot 2023-11-09 at 2.54.58 PM.png

Katy ISD

Jordan High School student athletes

Screenshot 2023-11-09 at 2.54.49 PM.png

Katy ISD

Katy High School student athletes

Screenshot 2023-11-09 at 2.54.40 PM.png

Katy ISD

Cinco Ranch student athletes

Screenshot 2023-11-09 at 2.55.31 PM.png

Katy ISD

Taylor student athletes

Katy ISD student-athletes who signed their National Letter of Intent: 

Brock DeYoung 

  • Cinco Ranch High School 
  • Baseball 
  • Texas State University 

Connor Ficarra 

  • Cinco Ranch High School 
  • Baseball 
  • Angelina College 

Ambrye Fortune 

  • Cinco Ranch High School 
  • Girls Soccer 
  • Texas A&M San Antonio 

Brayden Hodge 

  • Cinco Ranch High School 
  • Baseball 
  • East Texas Baptist 

Makenna Loo 

  • Cinco Ranch High School 
  • Volleyball 
  • Blinn College 

Sierra McCluer 

  • Cinco Ranch High School 
  • Girls Soccer 
  • Winthrop University 

Ethan Muniz 

  • Cinco Ranch High School 
  • Baseball 
  • Grayson College 

Faith Piper 

  • Cinco Ranch High School 
  • Softball 
  • Baylor University 

Shea Rainosek 

  • Cinco Ranch High School 
  • Volleyball 
  • Midwestern University 

Ari Willis 

  • Cinco Ranch High School 
  • Volleyball 
  • University of St. Thomas 

Avery Coates 

  • Katy High School 
  • Diving 
  • University of Hawaii 

Maddy Hunter 

  • Katy High School 
  • Cross Country 
  • University of Houston 

Cooper Lucas 

  • Katy High School 
  • Baseball 
  • Fort Scott Community College 

Hannah Phillips 

  • Katy High School 
  • Girls Soccer 
  • University of North Texas 

Addison Hodge 

  • Jordan High School 
  • Softball 
  • Oklahoma Wesleyan University 

Leah Hoss 

  • Jordan High School 
  • Volleyball 
  • Blinn College 

Ella Koch 

  • Jordan High School 
  • Volleyball 
  • Midwestern State University- Wichita Falls 

Madison Lambert 

  • Jordan High School 
  • Girls Soccer 
  • University of North Texas 

Abbi Nelson 

  • Jordan High School 
  • Girls Golf 
  • Idaho State University 

Owen Rodgers 

  • Jordan High School 
  • Boys Soccer 
  • University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy- St. Louis 

Addison Sutton 

  • Jordan High School 
  • Girls XC & Track & Field 
  • Samford University, AL 

Kaeli White 

  • Jordan High School 
  • Swim 
  • University of Houston 

Michelle Meeks 

  • Morton Ranch High School 
  • Softball 
  • Prairie View A&M 

Anthony Bates 

  • Seven Lakes High School 
  • Boys Basketball 
  • Louisiana Tech 

Sameena Burns 

  • Seven Lakes High School 
  • Volleyball 
  • Sam Houston State University 

Justice Carlton 

  • Seven Lakes High School 
  • Girls Basketball 
  • University of Texas 

Hagen Knight 

  • Seven Lakes High School 
  • Boys Basketball 
  • McPherson 

Matthew Montgomery 

  • Seven Lakes High School 
  • Boys XC & Track & Field 
  • University of North Texas 

Joel Nace 

  • Seven Lakes High School 
  • Swimming 
  • University of Arizona 

Simone Romriell 

  • Seven Lakes High School 
  • Volleyball 
  • Utah State University Eastern 

Wagoner Towsen 

  • Seven Lakes High School 
  • Girls Soccer 
  • Belmont University 

Isabelle Allen 

  • Taylor High School 
  • Softball 
  • Angelina College 

Jackson Aronoff 

  • Taylor High School 
  • Tennis 
  • Mary Hardin Baylor 

Vanessa Eregie 

  • Taylor High School 
  • Volleyball 
  • University of the Incarnate Word 

Timya Grice 

  • Taylor High School 
  • Girls Basketball 
  • Arizona State University 

Samantha Rank 

  • Taylor High School 
  • Girls Soccer 
  • A&M Corpus Christi 