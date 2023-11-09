Katy student athletes sign national letters of intent

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Talented student-athletes from six Katy Independent School District high schools signed their National Letters of Intent, marking a significant achievement in their academic and athletic journeys.

The signings took place on Wednesday, November 9, 2023.

“We are incredibly proud of these outstanding young men and women who have worked tirelessly to reach this point in their athletic careers," said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics. Their accomplishments reflect, not only their individual commitment, but also the tremendous support they have received from our dedicated coaches, teachers and parents,” said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics. “We look forward to watching them flourish at the collegiate level and beyond."

× 1 of 6 Expand Katy ISD Seven Lakes Student Athletes × 2 of 6 Expand Katy ISD Morton Ranch student athletes × 3 of 6 Expand Katy ISD Jordan High School student athletes × 4 of 6 Expand Katy ISD Katy High School student athletes × 5 of 6 Expand Katy ISD Cinco Ranch student athletes × 6 of 6 Expand Katy ISD Taylor student athletes Prev Next

Katy ISD student-athletes who signed their National Letter of Intent:

Brock DeYoung

Cinco Ranch High School

Baseball

Texas State University

Connor Ficarra

Cinco Ranch High School

Baseball

Angelina College

Ambrye Fortune

Cinco Ranch High School

Girls Soccer

Texas A&M San Antonio

Brayden Hodge

Cinco Ranch High School

Baseball

East Texas Baptist

Makenna Loo

Cinco Ranch High School

Volleyball

Blinn College

Sierra McCluer

Cinco Ranch High School

Girls Soccer

Winthrop University

Ethan Muniz

Cinco Ranch High School

Baseball

Grayson College

Faith Piper

Cinco Ranch High School

Softball

Baylor University

Shea Rainosek

Cinco Ranch High School

Volleyball

Midwestern University

Ari Willis

Cinco Ranch High School

Volleyball

University of St. Thomas

Avery Coates

Katy High School

Diving

University of Hawaii

Maddy Hunter

Katy High School

Cross Country

University of Houston

Cooper Lucas

Katy High School

Baseball

Fort Scott Community College

Hannah Phillips

Katy High School

Girls Soccer

University of North Texas

Addison Hodge

Jordan High School

Softball

Oklahoma Wesleyan University

Leah Hoss

Jordan High School

Volleyball

Blinn College

Ella Koch

Jordan High School

Volleyball

Midwestern State University- Wichita Falls

Madison Lambert

Jordan High School

Girls Soccer

University of North Texas

Abbi Nelson

Jordan High School

Girls Golf

Idaho State University

Owen Rodgers

Jordan High School

Boys Soccer

University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy- St. Louis

Addison Sutton

Jordan High School

Girls XC & Track & Field

Samford University, AL

Kaeli White

Jordan High School

Swim

University of Houston

Michelle Meeks

Morton Ranch High School

Softball

Prairie View A&M

Anthony Bates

Seven Lakes High School

Boys Basketball

Louisiana Tech

Sameena Burns

Seven Lakes High School

Volleyball

Sam Houston State University

Justice Carlton

Seven Lakes High School

Girls Basketball

University of Texas

Hagen Knight

Seven Lakes High School

Boys Basketball

McPherson

Matthew Montgomery

Seven Lakes High School

Boys XC & Track & Field

University of North Texas

Joel Nace

Seven Lakes High School

Swimming

University of Arizona

Simone Romriell

Seven Lakes High School

Volleyball

Utah State University Eastern

Wagoner Towsen

Seven Lakes High School

Girls Soccer

Belmont University

Isabelle Allen

Taylor High School

Softball

Angelina College

Jackson Aronoff

Taylor High School

Tennis

Mary Hardin Baylor

Vanessa Eregie

Taylor High School

Volleyball

University of the Incarnate Word

Timya Grice

Taylor High School

Girls Basketball

Arizona State University

Samantha Rank