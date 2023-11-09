Katy student athletes sign national letters of intent

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Talented student-athletes from six Katy Independent School District high schools signed their National Letters of Intent, marking a significant achievement in their academic and athletic journeys.
The signings took place on Wednesday, November 9, 2023.
“We are incredibly proud of these outstanding young men and women who have worked tirelessly to reach this point in their athletic careers," said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics. Their accomplishments reflect, not only their individual commitment, but also the tremendous support they have received from our dedicated coaches, teachers and parents,” said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics. “We look forward to watching them flourish at the collegiate level and beyond."
Katy ISD student-athletes who signed their National Letter of Intent:
Brock DeYoung
- Cinco Ranch High School
- Baseball
- Texas State University
Connor Ficarra
- Cinco Ranch High School
- Baseball
- Angelina College
Ambrye Fortune
- Cinco Ranch High School
- Girls Soccer
- Texas A&M San Antonio
Brayden Hodge
- Cinco Ranch High School
- Baseball
- East Texas Baptist
Makenna Loo
- Cinco Ranch High School
- Volleyball
- Blinn College
Sierra McCluer
- Cinco Ranch High School
- Girls Soccer
- Winthrop University
Ethan Muniz
- Cinco Ranch High School
- Baseball
- Grayson College
Faith Piper
- Cinco Ranch High School
- Softball
- Baylor University
Shea Rainosek
- Cinco Ranch High School
- Volleyball
- Midwestern University
Ari Willis
- Cinco Ranch High School
- Volleyball
- University of St. Thomas
Avery Coates
- Katy High School
- Diving
- University of Hawaii
Maddy Hunter
- Katy High School
- Cross Country
- University of Houston
Cooper Lucas
- Katy High School
- Baseball
- Fort Scott Community College
Hannah Phillips
- Katy High School
- Girls Soccer
- University of North Texas
Addison Hodge
- Jordan High School
- Softball
- Oklahoma Wesleyan University
Leah Hoss
- Jordan High School
- Volleyball
- Blinn College
Ella Koch
- Jordan High School
- Volleyball
- Midwestern State University- Wichita Falls
Madison Lambert
- Jordan High School
- Girls Soccer
- University of North Texas
Abbi Nelson
- Jordan High School
- Girls Golf
- Idaho State University
Owen Rodgers
- Jordan High School
- Boys Soccer
- University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy- St. Louis
Addison Sutton
- Jordan High School
- Girls XC & Track & Field
- Samford University, AL
Kaeli White
- Jordan High School
- Swim
- University of Houston
Michelle Meeks
- Morton Ranch High School
- Softball
- Prairie View A&M
Anthony Bates
- Seven Lakes High School
- Boys Basketball
- Louisiana Tech
Sameena Burns
- Seven Lakes High School
- Volleyball
- Sam Houston State University
Justice Carlton
- Seven Lakes High School
- Girls Basketball
- University of Texas
Hagen Knight
- Seven Lakes High School
- Boys Basketball
- McPherson
Matthew Montgomery
- Seven Lakes High School
- Boys XC & Track & Field
- University of North Texas
Joel Nace
- Seven Lakes High School
- Swimming
- University of Arizona
Simone Romriell
- Seven Lakes High School
- Volleyball
- Utah State University Eastern
Wagoner Towsen
- Seven Lakes High School
- Girls Soccer
- Belmont University
Isabelle Allen
- Taylor High School
- Softball
- Angelina College
Jackson Aronoff
- Taylor High School
- Tennis
- Mary Hardin Baylor
Vanessa Eregie
- Taylor High School
- Volleyball
- University of the Incarnate Word
Timya Grice
- Taylor High School
- Girls Basketball
- Arizona State University
Samantha Rank
- Taylor High School
- Girls Soccer
- A&M Corpus Christi