Katy's Aristoi Girls Soccer Program Advances Two Teams to State

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – The girls' soccer program at Katy's Aristoi Academy had a big day on Saturday. The Griffins varsity and junior high teams each advanced to the state tournament with shoutout wins at Blue Ridge Park in Houston.

Aristoi's varsity girls team won the regional charter school championship by defeating a very physical KIPP Houston North team 5-0 with two goals each from Brynlee English and Valerie Gonzalez and one goal from Elie Lawson. Goaltending duties were shared by Maddie Sinitiere and Daniella Cuento.

The junior high Aristoi girls defeated ILTexas College Station 2-0 and will also advance to the state tournament at Bob Shelton Stadium in Buda this coming weekend.

"Congratulations to both teams and coaches on this incredible accomplishment and keep up the good work, Lady Griffins and coaches," Athletic Director Terry Boling said.

Aristoi's mission is to provide students with an academically challenging classical liberal arts education that encourages them to develop a passion for learning and gives them the means to become responsible citizens with virtuous character. It is a free public charter school for students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Aristoi has two campuses in the City of Katy. The K-4 campus address is 5618 11th Street, and the 5-12 campus address is 5610 Morton Road.

More Covering Katy News