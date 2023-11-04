Wall of Honor Class of 2023 inducted at Katy ISD's Legacy Stadium

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Twenty-three men and women are new members of the Katy ISD Athletics Hall of Honor following a halftime induction ceremony at the Taylor vs. Katy varsity football game at Legacy Stadium Friday night.

“The Class of 2023 Hall of Honor inductees not only contributed to the success of Katy ISD athletics, but they made a profound and lasting impact on the community,” said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics at Katy ISD. “They are leaders who set a standard that our student-athletes."

Members of the Athletic Hall of Honor Class of 2023:

Individuals

Maximo Agoglia

Jennifer Wilder Baird

Kara Williams Braeutigam

Jennifer Carruth Brumfield

Christine Cole

Ivan De Leon

Kaitlyn Eidson

Janna Newsom Ellen

Lisa Hamelin Johnson

Joshua Kimmel

Troy McCormick

Paige Nasis

Michelle Campbell Rochinski

Ronald Scott

Shelli Harrell Summers

Beau Warren

Alexandra Wascom

Chad Weigman

Coaches

Robert Arnold

Peggy Bain

Dennis Lemmons

Special Merits

Debbie Decker

Rusty Dowling

For more information visit Katy ISD Athletic Hall of Honor.

Veterans Honored

Katy ISD also paid tribute to the brave men and women who have served our nation during a heartwarming Veterans recognition ceremony at halftime. The event welcomed veterans from each military branch who made their way onto the field where they received a standing ovation and loud applause from spectators who expressed their deep appreciation and gratitude.

With Veterans Day upcoming on Saturday, November 11, the event served as a timely reminder of the sacrifices made by these honorable men and women and the vital role they continue to play in our nation's history.

× Expand Katy ISD In anticipation of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Katy area veterans were recognized during a halftime ceremony at Legacy Stadium on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

Katy ISD’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) presented the flags representing each military branch as part of this special recognition. It was a captivating sight as flags waved in the air while band members played the song for each military service.