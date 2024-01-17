Katy ISD volleyball players named to All State Team

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Four Katy ISD volleyball players earned spots on the 2023 Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Team.

Kassie O’Brien, Makenna Loo and Gabi Martinez of Cinco Ranch, and Brooklynn Merrell of Tompkins were all named to the Class 6A All-State team.

O’Brien and Merrell were named to the third team. Martinez and Loo were named to the honorable mention team.

Below is a list of the entire Class 6A All-State Volleyball team.

CLASS 6A

COACH OF THE YEAR: Morgan Rogers, Grand Oaks

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Samara Coleman, Grand Oaks

FIRST TEAM

Outside hitters: Samara Coleman, Grand Oaks; Favor Anyanwu, Sachse; Aniya Joseph, San Antonio Harlan

Middle blockers: Jaela Auguste, Grand Oaks; Ayden Ames, Prosper; Chloe Tuiasosopo, Copperas Cove

Setter: De’Mya Mann, San Antonio Harlan

Libero: Sophie Bridges, Prosper

SECOND TEAM

Outside hitters: Halle Thompson, Grand Oaks; Lauryn Lambert, Plano East; Jade Workman, Odessa Permian

Middle blockers: Sydney Thornton, Prosper; Adell Murray, FB Austin; Rheanna Deen-Jackson, Atascocita

Setter: Tinsley Welker, FB Austin

Libero: Gabbie Kennedy, FB Austin

THIRD TEAM

Outside hitters: Jaelynn Kohli, Eastlake; Kaitlyn Salgado, Eastlake; Kaelynn Sims, Sachse

Middle Blockers: Wylie Singleton, Alvin; Ashby Daniel, Plano East;

Setter: Kassie O’Brien, Cinco Ranch

Libero: Brooklynn Merrell, Tompkins

HONORABLE MENTION

Outside hitters: Gabi Martinez, Cinco Ranch; Caelyn Emmerling, Grand Oaks; Makenna Loo, Cinco Ranch; Reese Renfrow, Prosper

Setters: Simone Robinson, Shadow Creek; Megan Nguyen, Plano East; Kylee Bagley, Round Rock Stony Point