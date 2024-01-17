Katy ISD volleyball players named to All State Team

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Four Katy ISD volleyball players earned spots on the 2023 Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Team.
Kassie O’Brien, Makenna Loo and Gabi Martinez of Cinco Ranch, and Brooklynn Merrell of Tompkins were all named to the Class 6A All-State team.
O’Brien and Merrell were named to the third team. Martinez and Loo were named to the honorable mention team.
Below is a list of the entire Class 6A All-State Volleyball team.
CLASS 6A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Morgan Rogers, Grand Oaks
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Samara Coleman, Grand Oaks
FIRST TEAM
Outside hitters: Samara Coleman, Grand Oaks; Favor Anyanwu, Sachse; Aniya Joseph, San Antonio Harlan
Middle blockers: Jaela Auguste, Grand Oaks; Ayden Ames, Prosper; Chloe Tuiasosopo, Copperas Cove
Setter: De’Mya Mann, San Antonio Harlan
Libero: Sophie Bridges, Prosper
SECOND TEAM
Outside hitters: Halle Thompson, Grand Oaks; Lauryn Lambert, Plano East; Jade Workman, Odessa Permian
Middle blockers: Sydney Thornton, Prosper; Adell Murray, FB Austin; Rheanna Deen-Jackson, Atascocita
Setter: Tinsley Welker, FB Austin
Libero: Gabbie Kennedy, FB Austin
THIRD TEAM
Outside hitters: Jaelynn Kohli, Eastlake; Kaitlyn Salgado, Eastlake; Kaelynn Sims, Sachse
Middle Blockers: Wylie Singleton, Alvin; Ashby Daniel, Plano East;
Setter: Kassie O’Brien, Cinco Ranch
Libero: Brooklynn Merrell, Tompkins
HONORABLE MENTION
Outside hitters: Gabi Martinez, Cinco Ranch; Caelyn Emmerling, Grand Oaks; Makenna Loo, Cinco Ranch; Reese Renfrow, Prosper
Setters: Simone Robinson, Shadow Creek; Megan Nguyen, Plano East; Kylee Bagley, Round Rock Stony Point