Katy ISD to offer ECGs during student athletes' physicals

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Katy Independent School District says it has made "a significant advancement in student and staff healthcare" after receiving ten electrocardiograms through a donation from managed healthcare company Aetna.

Starting in February 2024, students participating in UIL physicals will have the option to undergo on-site ECG screenings for an additional $20. This service is separate from the $30 cost of a standard physical.

An ECG, sometimes known as an EKG, is a test that measures the electrical activity of the heart. The optional screenings will provide insights into the cardiac health of students, aiding in the potential early detection of heart problems.

Additionally, all Katy ISD health plan participants and their dependents who are enrolled in the school district's health plan will have access to the ECG screening.

Why this is happening

Crosby High School student Cody Stephens died in his sleep in 2012 from an undetected heart condition just weeks before graduation. Cody's Law (Texas House Bill 76) passed in the 2019 Texas Legislature and gives parents in every school district the right to choose to have their child's heart screened.

Members of the Stephens family attended Wednesday's unveiling of the devices at Legacy Stadium.

"This initiative underscores our commitment to harness state-of-the-art tools for health monitoring, providing valuable insights into cardiac health for early detection," said Lance Nauman, Katy ISD Director of Risk Management."

The ECG screenings will be conducted on-site by Memorial Hermann doctors.

"The addition of on-site ECG screenings aligns with our ongoing commitment to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes," said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics. "Early detection of cardiac irregularities can be crucial in preventing potential health risks, and we believe this initiative will contribute to the overall well-being of our students."

Read more Covering Katy News