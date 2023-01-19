Katy ISD student-athletes earn Academic All-State honors

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – One hundred and twenty-three Katy ISD student-athletes in cross country, volleyball and football earned Academic All-State honors and accolades for the 2022-2023 school year from the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA).

The Academic All-State title is awarded for excellence in GPA, class rank, and SAT/ACT scores.

Sydney Lyons from Katy High School, Arnav Joshi from Cinco Ranch High School and Sahil Gandhi from Seven Lakes High School had the honor and privilege of making it to the “Elite Team” after achieving near-perfect scores in all classifying categories.

All-State Athletes for Cross Country:

Elite Team:

Sydney Lyons, Katy High School

Arnav Joshi, Cinco Ranch High School

Sahil Gandhi, Seven Lakes High School

1st Team

Madelyn Cullen, Katy High School

Ximena Lopez, Jordan High School

Henry Ebben, Cinco Ranch High School

Logan McLean, Cinco Ranch High School

Adam Elbanna, Cinco Ranch High School

Albert Yang, Seven Lakes High School

Sarah Lowe, Seven Lakes High School

Vrinda Tandon, Seven Lakes High School

2nd Team

Nia Allison, Katy High School

Nathan Bradley, Cinco Ranch High School

Grace Havern, Seven Lakes High School

Izabella Chaverra, Seven Lakes High School

Paige Belleville, Seven Lakes High School

Isabella Saenz, Seven Lakes High School

Honorable Mention

Avi Morsbach, Katy High School

Sophia Richardson, Jordan High School

Clarence Walker, Cinco Ranch High School

Victoria Dascola, Seven Lakes High School

Camilla Garrow, Seven Lakes High School

Laine Heiser, Seven Lakes High School

Mariana Rosas Tena, Seven Lakes High School

Hanz Jimenez, Seven Lakes High School

Isabella Pitre, Seven Lakes High School

Trey Pierson, Seven Lakes High School

All-State Athletes for Volleyball

1st Team

Jessie Leach, Katy High School

Sara Peters, Seven Lakes High School

Claire Garcia, Mayde Creek High School

2nd Team

Lauren Thomassee, Katy High School

Kaylea Marhofer, Katy High School

Kiyah Tarver, Paetow High School

Julia Valverde, Seven Lakes High School

Josephine Chiu, Seven Lakes High School

Isabella Deuel, Seven Lakes High School

Presley Powell, Tompkins High School

Ashley Aguilera, Mayde Creek High School

Jada Mackey, Mayde Creek High School

Honorable Mention

Layla Caine Kunkel, Jordan High School

Ella Folse, Jordan High School

Grace Rogerson, Jordan High School

Addison Chapman, Katy High School

Madeleine Chaapel, Katy High School

Jillian Montalvo, Paetow High School

Ivany Colorado, Paetow High School

Nevaeh Bosma, Paetow High School

Emma Bryan, Tompkins High School

Emily Safe, Tompkins High School

Texas Girls Coaches Association Academic All-State

Courtney O’Brien, Cinco Ranch High School

Skylar Skrabanek, Tompkins High School

Cindy Tchouangwa, Tompkins High School

All-State Athletes for Football

1st Team

Aaditya Patel, Cinco Ranch High School

Sahar Sahebi, Katy High School

Sergio De La Garza, Katy High School

Chase Truex, Jordan High School

Logan Lawson, Jordan High School

Samuel Panjwani, Jordan High School

Boston Blake, Tompkins High School

Chloe Meyer, Tompkins High School

Marcel Davis, Seven Lakes High School

2nd Team

Fischer Reed, Cinco Ranch High School

Harrison Moore, Cinco Ranch High School

Jack McCall, Cinco Ranch High School

Robert Marbach, Cinco Ranch High School

Santiago Taborda, Cinco Ranch High School

Seth Salverino, Cinco Ranch High School

Blake Geiman, Katy High School

Caleb Koger, Katy High School

Janie Baker, Katy High School

Rolando Garza, Katy High School

Stephen VanDyk, Katy High School

Tate Scullin, Katy High School

Thad Nielsen, Jordan High School

Braeden Fuquay, Taylor High School

Austin Holda, Tompkins High School

Christopher Ageh, Tompkins High School

Griffin Simonton, Tompkins High School

Morgan Choate,Tompkins High School

Nicholas Rial, Morton Ranch High School

Cullen Johnson, Paetow High School

Jason Blue, Paetow High School

Ka’Maiyah Janae Miller, Paetow High School

Nana Abena Poku,Paetow High School

Grace Rogerson, Jordan High School

Nicolas Enrique Lira.Paetow High School

Cameron Durand, Seven Lakes High School

Jackson Crandall, Seven Lakes High School

Jackson Hebert, Seven Lakes High School

Preston Bozeman, Seven Lakes High School

Rui Kaneda, Seven Lakes High School

Honorable Mention