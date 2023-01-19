Katy ISD student-athletes earn Academic All-State honors

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – One hundred and twenty-three Katy ISD student-athletes in cross country, volleyball and football earned Academic All-State honors and accolades for the 2022-2023 school year from the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA).
The Academic All-State title is awarded for excellence in GPA, class rank, and SAT/ACT scores.
Sydney Lyons from Katy High School, Arnav Joshi from Cinco Ranch High School and Sahil Gandhi from Seven Lakes High School had the honor and privilege of making it to the “Elite Team” after achieving near-perfect scores in all classifying categories.
All-State Athletes for Cross Country:
Elite Team:
- Sydney Lyons, Katy High School
- Arnav Joshi, Cinco Ranch High School
- Sahil Gandhi, Seven Lakes High School
1st Team
- Madelyn Cullen, Katy High School
- Ximena Lopez, Jordan High School
- Henry Ebben, Cinco Ranch High School
- Logan McLean, Cinco Ranch High School
- Adam Elbanna, Cinco Ranch High School
- Albert Yang, Seven Lakes High School
- Sarah Lowe, Seven Lakes High School
- Vrinda Tandon, Seven Lakes High School
2nd Team
- Nia Allison, Katy High School
- Nathan Bradley, Cinco Ranch High School
- Grace Havern, Seven Lakes High School
- Izabella Chaverra, Seven Lakes High School
- Paige Belleville, Seven Lakes High School
- Isabella Saenz, Seven Lakes High School
Honorable Mention
- Avi Morsbach, Katy High School
- Sophia Richardson, Jordan High School
- Clarence Walker, Cinco Ranch High School
- Victoria Dascola, Seven Lakes High School
- Camilla Garrow, Seven Lakes High School
- Laine Heiser, Seven Lakes High School
- Mariana Rosas Tena, Seven Lakes High School
- Hanz Jimenez, Seven Lakes High School
- Isabella Pitre, Seven Lakes High School
- Trey Pierson, Seven Lakes High School
All-State Athletes for Volleyball
1st Team
- Jessie Leach, Katy High School
- Sara Peters, Seven Lakes High School
- Claire Garcia, Mayde Creek High School
2nd Team
- Lauren Thomassee, Katy High School
- Kaylea Marhofer, Katy High School
- Kiyah Tarver, Paetow High School
- Julia Valverde, Seven Lakes High School
- Josephine Chiu, Seven Lakes High School
- Isabella Deuel, Seven Lakes High School
- Presley Powell, Tompkins High School
- Ashley Aguilera, Mayde Creek High School
- Jada Mackey, Mayde Creek High School
Honorable Mention
- Layla Caine Kunkel, Jordan High School
- Ella Folse, Jordan High School
- Grace Rogerson, Jordan High School
- Addison Chapman, Katy High School
- Madeleine Chaapel, Katy High School
- Jillian Montalvo, Paetow High School
- Ivany Colorado, Paetow High School
- Nevaeh Bosma, Paetow High School
- Emma Bryan, Tompkins High School
- Emily Safe, Tompkins High School
Texas Girls Coaches Association Academic All-State
- Courtney O’Brien, Cinco Ranch High School
- Skylar Skrabanek, Tompkins High School
- Cindy Tchouangwa, Tompkins High School
All-State Athletes for Football
1st Team
- Aaditya Patel, Cinco Ranch High School
- Sahar Sahebi, Katy High School
- Sergio De La Garza, Katy High School
- Chase Truex, Jordan High School
- Logan Lawson, Jordan High School
- Samuel Panjwani, Jordan High School
- Boston Blake, Tompkins High School
- Chloe Meyer, Tompkins High School
- Marcel Davis, Seven Lakes High School
2nd Team
- Fischer Reed, Cinco Ranch High School
- Harrison Moore, Cinco Ranch High School
- Jack McCall, Cinco Ranch High School
- Robert Marbach, Cinco Ranch High School
- Santiago Taborda, Cinco Ranch High School
- Seth Salverino, Cinco Ranch High School
- Blake Geiman, Katy High School
- Caleb Koger, Katy High School
- Janie Baker, Katy High School
- Rolando Garza, Katy High School
- Stephen VanDyk, Katy High School
- Tate Scullin, Katy High School
- Thad Nielsen, Jordan High School
- Braeden Fuquay, Taylor High School
- Austin Holda, Tompkins High School
- Christopher Ageh, Tompkins High School
- Griffin Simonton, Tompkins High School
- Morgan Choate,Tompkins High School
- Nicholas Rial, Morton Ranch High School
- Cullen Johnson, Paetow High School
- Jason Blue, Paetow High School
- Ka’Maiyah Janae Miller, Paetow High School
- Nana Abena Poku,Paetow High School
- Grace Rogerson, Jordan High School
- Nicolas Enrique Lira.Paetow High School
- Cameron Durand, Seven Lakes High School
- Jackson Crandall, Seven Lakes High School
- Jackson Hebert, Seven Lakes High School
- Preston Bozeman, Seven Lakes High School
- Rui Kaneda, Seven Lakes High School
Honorable Mention
- Rayan Khalil, Cinco Ranch High School
- Coleson Harry, Cinco Ranch High School
- Colten Michalec, Cinco Ranch High School
- Honorable Mention, Dylan Grandchamp
- Cinco Ranch High School, Honorable Mention
- Eric Eckstrom, Cinco Ranch High School
- Gavin Rutherford, Cinco Ranch High School
- Jake Manzi, Cinco Ranch High School
- Napo Ghonda, Cinco Ranch High School
- Redlin Krueger, Cinco Ranch High School
- Aidan Mohammed, Katy High School
- Colleen Carey, Katy High School
- Hayden Sanderson, Katy High School
- Jacob Egg, Katy High School
- Nicholas Tristan, Katy High School
- Seth Davis, Katy High School
- Braden Franklin, Jordan High School
- David Mcowiti, Jordan High School
- Joshua Gulizia, Jordan High School
- Walker Roby, Jordan High School
- Diego Jimenez, Taylor High School
- Jase Forester, Taylor High School
- Patricio Meza Guerra, Taylor High School
- Emmanuel Lawton, Tompkins High School
- Kayla Ilagan, Tompkins High School
- Santana Scott, Morton Ranch High School
- Beau Allen Maya, Paetow High School
- Koby Jeremiah Truehill, Paetow High School
- Andrey Chzhen, Seven Lakes High School
- Dylan McGee, Seven Lakes High School
- Luke Cunningham, Seven Lakes High School
- Paul Owino, Seven Lakes High School
- Shay Bangert, Seven Lakes High School
- Tanner Perez, Seven Lakes High School