Katy ISD names Nicholas Cavallo Morton Ranch Football Coach

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Nicholas Cavallo is the new head football coach at Morton Ranch High School. The Katy Independent School District made the announcement Friday.

Cavallo had a 9-3 record in 2023 at Lamar Consolidated ISD's George Ranch High School in Richmond, serving as head football coach and campus athletic coordinator. He guided his teams to the playoffs in five of his six seasons and oversaw George Ranch High School and the Reading Junior High athletic programs.

Before his time at George Ranch, Coach Cavallo was the Defensive Coordinator and Special Education Inclusion Teacher at B.F. Terry High School in Rosenberg.

Cavallo played college football at Purdue University and served on the coaching staff at Purdue, Rutgers University, and Campbell University.

"With an extensive background in coaching and a commitment to fostering student-athlete development, Coach Cavallo brings a wealth of experience and a strong coaching philosophy to the Mavericks," a Katy ISD press release said.

"I am grateful and excited for the opportunity to work with such a dedicated and talented team of educators and staff at Morton Ranch High School," Cavallo said. "The Mavericks' reputation precedes itself, and I feel privileged to join this remarkable community. I am looking forward to building a championship program that both our students and the entire school community can be proud of."

Cavallo holds a Texas Standard Educator Certification from A+ Texas Teachers specializing in Special Education EC-12. Additionally, he earned a bachelor's degree in law and society from Purdue University and is pursuing a master's degree in educational administration.

Coach Cavallo assumes his role on January 12, 2024.