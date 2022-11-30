Katy ISD hires football coach for Paetow High School

KATY (Covering Katy News) – Paetow Panthers interim football coach David Hicks has been promoted to head football coach and campus athletic coordinator.

Katy ISD made the announcement on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Hicks has served as the interim football coach since Lonnie Teagle, abruptly resigned and was later charged with two felonies.

Teagle pleaded not guilty to charges of improper relationship with a student and indecency with a child. Investigators say those actions happened on the Paetow campus. Read more.

Hicks has 11 years of experience in public education, in both academics and athletics. He played in the National Football League as a linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It was in 2011 that his passion for football expanded to include student-athletes," said a staatement from Katy ISD.

He joined Sharpstown High School in Houston ISD as a teacher, assistant head football coach, defensive coordinator, track and field coach, strength and conditioning coach and head powerlifting coach. A year after joining the school, the football team won their first and only school district championship.

In 2014, Hicks moved to HISD's Westside High School to serve as a co-teacher and behavior support coordinator and an assistant football coach. However, Hicks is no stranger to Katy ISD. He served at Morton Ranch High School between 2017 and 2021 in multiple academic and athletic roles.

Looking to expand his education and athletic career, he moved north of Dallas to Allen High School and became a campus house principal and an assistant football and track coach.

Hicks returned to Katy ISD in summer 2022 as an assistant football coach to collaborate with Katy ISD’s new 5A UIL state football championship team.

Hicks holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and a minor in Kinesiology from Grambling State University. He also earned a Master of Education in Administration with a Principal Certification from Lamar University and is currently working on a Doctorate Degree in Educational Leadership with a focus on administration and supervision.