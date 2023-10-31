Katy ISD Athletics to host another Hall of Honor Induction

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The newest Katy Independent School District Athletics Hall of Honor inductees will be introduced on Nov. 3 during a halftime ceremony at Legacy Stadium at the Taylor vs. Katy football game.

It will be the seventh class to be enshrined, joining an illustrious group who have achieved athletic excellence while competing or coaching for Katy ISD.

The purpose of the Katy ISD Athletic Hall of Honor is honor inductees and individuals who contribute to athletics, recognize selected sports teams who excelled in their athletic fields, and stimulate continued interest in sports participation and activities.

"The 23 remarkable men and women have left an indelible mark on Katy ISD, and we are excited to honor their achievements by inducting them into the Athletic Hall of Honor," a press release said. "Their legacy will be cemented in history, setting a standard of excellence for our athletes and coaches to aspire to for generations to come."

The game begins at 7:15 p.m. The ceremony will happen on the field during halftime.