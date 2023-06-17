56 Katy ISD student-athletes sign to play college sports - see the photos

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – A total of 56 Katy ISD student-athletes formally committed to their college or university of choice just before ending their senior year. Their countless hours of practice, sweat and effort were recognized during a celebration in which each athlete signed a binding letter of intent for a collegiate sport.

Cinco Ranch High School Signees:

Sofia Budnik – Girls Basketball – Eastern Connecticut State University

Elizabeth Campos – Girls Soccer – Northeastern State University

Ryan Sidener – Baseball – Navarro College

Helen Ullrich – Cross Country – Benedictine College

× Expand Katy ISD 2023 Cinco Ranch High School graduates Ryan Sidener, Sofia Budnik, Elizabeth Campos and Helen Ullrich signed their letters of intent to play sports at the collegiate level.

Jordan High School Signees:

Ben Bucic – Boys Soccer – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Davis Duhon – Baseball – Our Lady of the Lake University

Misaias Herrera – Boys Basketball – Lycoming College

Ximena Lopez – Track – University of Memphis

× Expand Katy ISD 2023 Jordan High School graduates Ximena Lopez, Ben Bucic, Davis Duhon and Misaias Herrera signed letters of intent to play sports at the collegiate level.

Katy High School Signees:

Nia Allison – Track – New Mexico State University

Bronson Burton – Football – Avila University

James Roy "JR" Ceyanes – Football – Abilene Christian University

Anna Kneisley – Girls Soccer – Midway University

Micah Koenig – Track – University of Arkansas at Little Rock

Caleb Koger – Football – University of Central Arkansas

Jeremy Manibog – Wrestling – Oklahoma State University

Aydan Perdue – Boys Basketball – Rodgers State University

Cameron Stukenborg – Baseball – East Central College

Connor Timmons – Wrestling – Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)

Rodney Trotter – Wrestling – Labette Community College

× Expand Katy ISD 2023 Katy High School graduates Katy's Nia Allison, Bronson Burton, JR Ceyanes, Anna Kneisley, Micah Koenig, Caleb Koeger, Jeremy Manibog, Aydan Perdue, Cameron Stukenborg, Connor Timmons and Rodney Trotter signed letters of intent to collegiate sports.

Mayde Creek High School Signees:

Simon Cardona – Baseball – Lone Star College

Anthony Clark – Track and Field – Fort Scott Junior College

Alan Elliot – Baseball – TCS Post Grad Academy

Alondra Guardado – Volleyball – York University

Moise Latan – Baseball – Lone Star College

Alexia Richard – Soccer – Blinn College

Italo Rodriguez – Soccer – University of St. Thomas

Rachel Solano – Track and Field – Southern Arkansas University

Zena Tarhini – Track and Field – Sam Houston State University

Katy ISD Katy ISD Katy ISD Katy ISD Katy ISD Katy ISD

Morton Ranch High School Signees:

Sienna Adigun – Volleyball – Ranger College

Daniel Alequin – Football – North Park University

Makayla BeMent – Basketball – Texas Wesleyan University

Adrian Covarrubias – Football – Southwestern Assemblies of God University

Neveah Donaho – Volleyball – Trinity Valley Community College

Hadley Hyle – Volleyball – Victoria College

Katy ISD Katy ISD Katy ISD Katy ISD Katy ISD Katy ISD

Paetow High School Signees: sity

Loghan Thomas – Football - University of Notre Dame

Katy ISD

Seven Lakes High School Signees:

Miguel Acosta – Baseball – University of St. Thomas

Taylor Craft – Swim – New Mexico State University

Grace Havern – Track – DePaul University in Chicago

Lainey Heiser – Hockey – Williams Smith College

Hunter Merritt – Soccer – St. Edwards University

Reese Sullivan – Cross Country and Track – Stephen F. Austin State University

Josh Vetter – Track and Field – University of Houston

Emma Wingate – Softball – Tufts University

Katy ISD

Taylor High School Signees:

Carter Celaya – Tennis – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Meredith Saurage – Softball – Spartanburg Methodist College

× Expand Katy ISD 2023 Taylor High School graduates Carter Celaya will play Tennis at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Meredith Saurage will be a member of the Softball team at Spartanburg Methodist College.

Tompkins High School Signees:

Adam Benavidez – Baseball – University of St. Thomas

Aryan Chopra – Baseball – University of St. Thomas

Nakiara Green – Track & Field – Wiley College

Ilyse Lehmann – Soccer – University of St. Thomas

Luis Lugo – Soccer – Florida Gulf Coast University

Emily Morais – Track & Field – Houston Christian University

Trent McGrath – Wrestling – Texas Wesleyan University

Nicole Perez-Escobar – Track and Field – Colorado School of Mines

Jose Ramos – Soccer – The University of Texas at Tyler

Aiden Ramshaw – Track and Field – Baylor University

Caden Williams – Track and Field – Pittsburg State University