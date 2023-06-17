KHS_Group Photo.JPG

Katy ISD

2023 Katy High School graduates Katy's Nia Allison, Bronson Burton, JR Ceyanes, Anna Kneisley, Micah Koenig, Caleb Koeger, Jeremy Manibog, Aydan Perdue, Cameron Stukenborg, Connor Timmons and Rodney Trotter signed letters of intent to collegiate sports.

56 Katy ISD student-athletes sign to play college sports - see the photos

by

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)  – A total of 56 Katy ISD student-athletes formally committed to their college or university of choice just before ending their senior year.  Their countless hours of practice, sweat and effort were recognized during a celebration in which each athlete signed a binding letter of intent for a collegiate sport. 

Cinco Ranch High School Signees:

  • Sofia Budnik – Girls Basketball – Eastern Connecticut State University
  • Elizabeth Campos – Girls Soccer – Northeastern State University
  • Ryan Sidener – Baseball – Navarro College
  • Helen Ullrich – Cross Country – Benedictine College

Jordan High School Signees: 

  • Ben Bucic – Boys Soccer – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
  • Davis Duhon – Baseball – Our Lady of the Lake University
  • Misaias Herrera – Boys Basketball – Lycoming College
  • Ximena Lopez – Track – University of Memphis

Katy High School Signees:

  • Nia Allison – Track – New Mexico State University
  • Bronson Burton – Football – Avila University
  • James Roy "JR" Ceyanes – Football – Abilene Christian University  
  • Anna Kneisley – Girls Soccer – Midway University
  • Micah Koenig – Track – University of Arkansas at Little Rock
  • Caleb Koger – Football – University of Central Arkansas
  • Jeremy Manibog – Wrestling – Oklahoma State University
  • Aydan Perdue – Boys Basketball – Rodgers State University
  • Cameron Stukenborg – Baseball – East Central College
  • Connor Timmons – Wrestling – Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Rodney Trotter – Wrestling – Labette Community College

Mayde Creek High School Signees:

  • Simon Cardona – Baseball – Lone Star College
  • Anthony Clark – Track and Field – Fort Scott Junior College
  • Alan Elliot – Baseball – TCS Post Grad Academy
  • Alondra Guardado – Volleyball – York University
  • Moise Latan – Baseball – Lone Star College
  • Alexia Richard – Soccer – Blinn College
  • Italo Rodriguez – Soccer – University of St. Thomas
  • Rachel Solano – Track and Field – Southern Arkansas University
  • Zena Tarhini – Track and Field – Sam Houston State University

Morton Ranch High School Signees:

  • Sienna Adigun – Volleyball – Ranger College
  • Daniel Alequin – Football – North Park University
  • Makayla BeMent – Basketball – Texas Wesleyan University
  • Adrian Covarrubias – Football – Southwestern Assemblies of God University
  • Neveah Donaho – Volleyball – Trinity Valley Community College
  • Hadley Hyle – Volleyball – Victoria College

Paetow High School Signees: sity

  • Loghan Thomas – Football - University of Notre Dame 

Seven Lakes High School Signees:

  • Miguel Acosta – Baseball – University of St. Thomas
  • Taylor Craft – Swim – New Mexico State University
  • Grace Havern – Track – DePaul University in Chicago
  • Lainey Heiser – Hockey – Williams Smith College
  • Hunter Merritt – Soccer – St. Edwards University
  • Reese Sullivan – Cross Country and Track – Stephen F. Austin State University
  • Josh Vetter – Track and Field – University of Houston
  • Emma Wingate – Softball – Tufts University

Taylor High School Signees:

  • Carter Celaya – Tennis – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
  • Meredith Saurage – Softball – Spartanburg Methodist College

Tompkins High School Signees:

  • Adam Benavidez – Baseball – University of St. Thomas
  • Aryan Chopra – Baseball – University of St. Thomas
  • Nakiara Green – Track & Field – Wiley College
  • Ilyse Lehmann – Soccer – University of St. Thomas
  • Luis Lugo – Soccer – Florida Gulf Coast University
  • Emily Morais – Track & Field – Houston Christian University
  • Trent McGrath – Wrestling – Texas Wesleyan University
  • Nicole Perez-Escobar – Track and Field – Colorado School of Mines
  • Jose Ramos – Soccer – The University of Texas at Tyler
  • Aiden Ramshaw – Track and Field – Baylor University
  • Caden Williams – Track and Field – Pittsburg State University