56 Katy ISD student-athletes sign to play college sports - see the photos

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – A total of 56 Katy ISD student-athletes formally committed to their college or university of choice just before ending their senior year. Their countless hours of practice, sweat and effort were recognized during a celebration in which each athlete signed a binding letter of intent for a collegiate sport.
Cinco Ranch High School Signees:
- Sofia Budnik – Girls Basketball – Eastern Connecticut State University
- Elizabeth Campos – Girls Soccer – Northeastern State University
- Ryan Sidener – Baseball – Navarro College
- Helen Ullrich – Cross Country – Benedictine College
Jordan High School Signees:
- Ben Bucic – Boys Soccer – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
- Davis Duhon – Baseball – Our Lady of the Lake University
- Misaias Herrera – Boys Basketball – Lycoming College
- Ximena Lopez – Track – University of Memphis
Katy High School Signees:
- Nia Allison – Track – New Mexico State University
- Bronson Burton – Football – Avila University
- James Roy "JR" Ceyanes – Football – Abilene Christian University
- Anna Kneisley – Girls Soccer – Midway University
- Micah Koenig – Track – University of Arkansas at Little Rock
- Caleb Koger – Football – University of Central Arkansas
- Jeremy Manibog – Wrestling – Oklahoma State University
- Aydan Perdue – Boys Basketball – Rodgers State University
- Cameron Stukenborg – Baseball – East Central College
- Connor Timmons – Wrestling – Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
- Rodney Trotter – Wrestling – Labette Community College
Mayde Creek High School Signees:
- Simon Cardona – Baseball – Lone Star College
- Anthony Clark – Track and Field – Fort Scott Junior College
- Alan Elliot – Baseball – TCS Post Grad Academy
- Alondra Guardado – Volleyball – York University
- Moise Latan – Baseball – Lone Star College
- Alexia Richard – Soccer – Blinn College
- Italo Rodriguez – Soccer – University of St. Thomas
- Rachel Solano – Track and Field – Southern Arkansas University
- Zena Tarhini – Track and Field – Sam Houston State University
Morton Ranch High School Signees:
- Sienna Adigun – Volleyball – Ranger College
- Daniel Alequin – Football – North Park University
- Makayla BeMent – Basketball – Texas Wesleyan University
- Adrian Covarrubias – Football – Southwestern Assemblies of God University
- Neveah Donaho – Volleyball – Trinity Valley Community College
- Hadley Hyle – Volleyball – Victoria College
Paetow High School Signees:
- Loghan Thomas – Football - University of Notre Dame
Seven Lakes High School Signees:
- Miguel Acosta – Baseball – University of St. Thomas
- Taylor Craft – Swim – New Mexico State University
- Grace Havern – Track – DePaul University in Chicago
- Lainey Heiser – Hockey – Williams Smith College
- Hunter Merritt – Soccer – St. Edwards University
- Reese Sullivan – Cross Country and Track – Stephen F. Austin State University
- Josh Vetter – Track and Field – University of Houston
- Emma Wingate – Softball – Tufts University
Taylor High School Signees:
- Carter Celaya – Tennis – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
- Meredith Saurage – Softball – Spartanburg Methodist College
Tompkins High School Signees:
- Adam Benavidez – Baseball – University of St. Thomas
- Aryan Chopra – Baseball – University of St. Thomas
- Nakiara Green – Track & Field – Wiley College
- Ilyse Lehmann – Soccer – University of St. Thomas
- Luis Lugo – Soccer – Florida Gulf Coast University
- Emily Morais – Track & Field – Houston Christian University
- Trent McGrath – Wrestling – Texas Wesleyan University
- Nicole Perez-Escobar – Track and Field – Colorado School of Mines
- Jose Ramos – Soccer – The University of Texas at Tyler
- Aiden Ramshaw – Track and Field – Baylor University
- Caden Williams – Track and Field – Pittsburg State University
