Katy ISD Athletes Sign with Colleges and Universities During National Signing Day

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – A total of 70 Katy ISD student-athletes formally committed to their college or university of choice during National Signing Day on February 1. An additional eight athletes also officially announced their college or university of choice during the 2022 Winter Break.

The countless hours of practice, sweat and effort were recognized during a memorable celebration in which each athlete signed a binding letter of intent for a collegiate sport. The following list of signees was provided by Katy ISD.

Cinco Ranch High School Signees:

Eddie Paton – Cross Country/Track – St. Mary’s University of Minnesota

Cooper Corkrean – Baseball – Galveston College

Gavin Rutherford – Football – Stephen F. Austin State University

Adrian Hahn Vadstein – Cross Country/Track – Lamar University

Braden Williams – Football – McMurry University

Abigail Mercadante – Girls Soccer – Lander University

Noah Abboud – Football – Black Hills State University

Gissel Morales – Softball - Daytona State College**

Jordan High School Signees:

Aloni Ransom – Track - University of Texas at Tyler

Victoria Hewitt – Swim – Le Moyne College

Aidan McHugh – Baseball – Norwich University

Monty Bognar – Baseball – New Mexico Junior College

Katy High School Signees:

AJ Yaklin – Cross Country/Track – Ottawa University

Jessie Leach – Volleyball – Webster University

Peyton Watson – Softball – San Jacinto College

Presley Bunting – Volleyball – Concordia University

Paige Bunting – Softball – Blinn College

Maddy Chaapel – Volleyball – Adelphi University

Addison Chapman – Volleyball – University of Louisiana Monroe

Brady Englett – Baseball – Navarro College

Chisholm Hill – Football – Benedictine College

Isaiah Ybarra – Football – Stetson University

Broderick Johnson – Football – Stephen F. Austin State University

Dallas Glass – Football – Snow College

Damian Neveaux – Football – Texas A&M University - Kingsville

Jacob Egg – Football – Texas A&M University - Kingsville

Reese Ruderman – Baseball – Alvin Community College

Lucas Moore – Baseball – University of Texas at San Antonio

Graham Laxton – Baseball – Houston Christian University

Cole Kaase – Baseball – Texas Tech University

Josh Dunayczan – Baseball – University of St. Thomas

Tyler Morgan – Soccer – Johnson & Wales University in North Carolina

Seth Davis – Football – Mississippi State University*

Arian Parrish – Football – Arizona State University*

Johnathan Hall – Football – Utah State University*

Mayde Creek High School Signees:

Braden Turner – Football – Stetson University

Beau Bankston – Football – Stetson University

Donovan McKey – Football – Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Tay’Shawn Wilson – Football – Baylor University

Nick Paul – Baseball – Central Maine Community College

Alicia Loera – Soccer – Texas A&M University- Texarkana

Sommer Rhodes – Cross Country/Track– Texas State University

Anthony Perez – Cross Country/Track – Our Lady of the Lake University

Morton Ranch High School Signees:

Jamill Lindsey – Football – Stephen F. Austin University

Jamall Lindsey – Football – San Bernadino Valley College

Santana Scott – Football – Texas A&M University- Kingsville

Josh Johnson – Football – Air Force

Zach Session – Football – Sam Houston State University

Charmar Smith – Track & Field – Fort Scott Community College*

Paetow High School Signees:

Cullen Johnson – Football – Auburn University

Rayal Henderson – Girls Soccer – Texas Southern University

Cortez Hunter – Football – Langston University

Jason Blue – Football – Trinity University

Jarra Anderson – Football – University of Memphis

Nicolas Lira – Football – Football – Arkansas Tech University

Altwaime Pearson – Football – Texas Wesleyan University

David Hicks Jr. – Football – Texas A&M University

Alexander Kilgore – Football – Southern Methodist University*

Daymion Sanford – Football – Texas A&M University*

Justin Stevenson – Football – University of Wyoming*

Seven Lakes High School Signees:

Marcel Davis – Football – Colorado School of Mines

Landon Ross – Football – University of Texas Permian Basin

Shay Bangert – Football – Southwestern University

Taylor High School Signees:

Summer Calles – Girls Soccer – Texas A&M University-San Antonio

Hunter Ham – Baseball – New Mexico Junior College

AJ Pyfferoen – Baseball – St. Mary’s College of Maryland

Tompkins High School Signees:

Ivan Gomez – Baseball – McPherson College

Matthew Ogunrin – Football – The University of Tulsa

Emmanuel “Manny” Lawton – Football – University of Texas Permian Basin

Pedro Da Silva – Football – Prairie View A&M University

Cody Chapman – Football – West Texas A&M University

Brandon Welch – Baseball – Ranger Junior College

Darius Woodson – Baseball – Wilberforce University

Kayla Boven – Girls Soccer – Trinity University

Gaby Vazques – Girls Soccer – William Peace University

Tayden Alexander – Softball – Navarro College

Kaden Bertrand – Baseball – University of St. Thomas

Caleb Komolafe – Football – Northwestern University*

*Winter Signee

**Not pictured in a photo

Photo Gallery of Katy ISD National Signing Day and Winter Signees.