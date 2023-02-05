Katy ISD Athletes Sign with Colleges and Universities During National Signing Day

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – A total of 70 Katy ISD student-athletes formally committed to their college or university of choice during National Signing Day on February 1. An additional eight athletes also officially announced their college or university of choice during the 2022 Winter Break.
The countless hours of practice, sweat and effort were recognized during a memorable celebration in which each athlete signed a binding letter of intent for a collegiate sport. The following list of signees was provided by Katy ISD.
Cinco Ranch High School Signees:
- Eddie Paton – Cross Country/Track – St. Mary’s University of Minnesota
- Cooper Corkrean – Baseball – Galveston College
- Gavin Rutherford – Football – Stephen F. Austin State University
- Adrian Hahn Vadstein – Cross Country/Track – Lamar University
- Braden Williams – Football – McMurry University
- Abigail Mercadante – Girls Soccer – Lander University
- Noah Abboud – Football – Black Hills State University
- Gissel Morales – Softball - Daytona State College**
Jordan High School Signees:
- Aloni Ransom – Track - University of Texas at Tyler
- Victoria Hewitt – Swim – Le Moyne College
- Aidan McHugh – Baseball – Norwich University
- Monty Bognar – Baseball – New Mexico Junior College
Katy High School Signees:
- AJ Yaklin – Cross Country/Track – Ottawa University
- Jessie Leach – Volleyball – Webster University
- Peyton Watson – Softball – San Jacinto College
- Presley Bunting – Volleyball – Concordia University
- Paige Bunting – Softball – Blinn College
- Maddy Chaapel – Volleyball – Adelphi University
- Addison Chapman – Volleyball – University of Louisiana Monroe
- Brady Englett – Baseball – Navarro College
- Chisholm Hill – Football – Benedictine College
- Isaiah Ybarra – Football – Stetson University
- Broderick Johnson – Football – Stephen F. Austin State University
- Dallas Glass – Football – Snow College
- Damian Neveaux – Football – Texas A&M University - Kingsville
- Jacob Egg – Football – Texas A&M University - Kingsville
- Reese Ruderman – Baseball – Alvin Community College
- Lucas Moore – Baseball – University of Texas at San Antonio
- Graham Laxton – Baseball – Houston Christian University
- Cole Kaase – Baseball – Texas Tech University
- Josh Dunayczan – Baseball – University of St. Thomas
- Tyler Morgan – Soccer – Johnson & Wales University in North Carolina
- Seth Davis – Football – Mississippi State University*
- Arian Parrish – Football – Arizona State University*
- Johnathan Hall – Football – Utah State University*
Mayde Creek High School Signees:
- Braden Turner – Football – Stetson University
- Beau Bankston – Football – Stetson University
- Donovan McKey – Football – Southeastern Oklahoma State University
- Tay’Shawn Wilson – Football – Baylor University
- Nick Paul – Baseball – Central Maine Community College
- Alicia Loera – Soccer – Texas A&M University- Texarkana
- Sommer Rhodes – Cross Country/Track– Texas State University
- Anthony Perez – Cross Country/Track – Our Lady of the Lake University
Morton Ranch High School Signees:
- Jamill Lindsey – Football – Stephen F. Austin University
- Jamall Lindsey – Football – San Bernadino Valley College
- Santana Scott – Football – Texas A&M University- Kingsville
- Josh Johnson – Football – Air Force
- Zach Session – Football – Sam Houston State University
- Charmar Smith – Track & Field – Fort Scott Community College*
Paetow High School Signees:
- Cullen Johnson – Football – Auburn University
- Rayal Henderson – Girls Soccer – Texas Southern University
- Cortez Hunter – Football – Langston University
- Jason Blue – Football – Trinity University
- Jarra Anderson – Football – University of Memphis
- Nicolas Lira – Football – Football – Arkansas Tech University
- Altwaime Pearson – Football – Texas Wesleyan University
- David Hicks Jr. – Football – Texas A&M University
- Alexander Kilgore – Football – Southern Methodist University*
- Daymion Sanford – Football – Texas A&M University*
- Justin Stevenson – Football – University of Wyoming*
Seven Lakes High School Signees:
- Marcel Davis – Football – Colorado School of Mines
- Landon Ross – Football – University of Texas Permian Basin
- Shay Bangert – Football – Southwestern University
Taylor High School Signees:
- Summer Calles – Girls Soccer – Texas A&M University-San Antonio
- Hunter Ham – Baseball – New Mexico Junior College
- AJ Pyfferoen – Baseball – St. Mary’s College of Maryland
Tompkins High School Signees:
- Ivan Gomez – Baseball – McPherson College
- Matthew Ogunrin – Football – The University of Tulsa
- Emmanuel “Manny” Lawton – Football – University of Texas Permian Basin
- Pedro Da Silva – Football – Prairie View A&M University
- Cody Chapman – Football – West Texas A&M University
- Brandon Welch – Baseball – Ranger Junior College
- Darius Woodson – Baseball – Wilberforce University
- Kayla Boven – Girls Soccer – Trinity University
- Gaby Vazques – Girls Soccer – William Peace University
- Tayden Alexander – Softball – Navarro College
- Kaden Bertrand – Baseball – University of St. Thomas
- Caleb Komolafe – Football – Northwestern University*
*Winter Signee
**Not pictured in a photo
Photo Gallery of Katy ISD National Signing Day and Winter Signees.