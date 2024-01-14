Katy Giants flag football team wins world championship

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Katy Giants flag football team won the USAFlag World Championship at a recent tournament in San Antonio.

The Giants have won several local championships and have also been to the USAFlag World Champions twice, placing second both times. The third time was a charm, as the team won the title on Dec. 30, 2023.

Flag football clubs from all over the U.S., Mexico, and the Bahamas played in the two-day tournament.

"They beat a tough team from Monterrey, Mexico, for the championship," said player mother Renee Rosener following the victory.

Most of the players have been together since 2016 and recently played in the Under Armour Under the Lights Flag football league in Katy.

The Giants players go to Katy ISD and Lamar CISD junior high schools.

"They're all 8th graders and play tackle football in their school program, so this was for fun and development," Rosener said.

Head coach Matt Rosener leads the team with coaches Nathan Cook and Aaron Dieudonne.

Front row from left: Aaron Dieudonne, Caden Cook, Liam Alter

Top row: Matt Rosener, Vance Dieudonne, Coach Nathan Cook, Luke Henderson, Chace Janda, Sheriff Kareem, Jacob Zapata, Finlay Rosener, Raef Wooten

