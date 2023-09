KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Katy Tigers beat the Tompkins Falcons football team on Friday at Rhodes Stadium. The final score was of 41-7.

Katy now has an overall record of 2 wins and one loss. Their district record is 1 win and 0 losses.

Tompkins overall record is one win and two losses and they have 1 win and 2 losses in district play.

Watch the game highlights below.