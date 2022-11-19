Katy athletes commit to colleges and universities

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Thanksgiving break begins with a massive sense of accomplishment for 45 Katy ISD student-athletes who formally committed to their college or university of choice.
Each student signed a binding letter of intent for a collegiate sport. Below is the list of signees and their colleges of choice.
Cinco Ranch High School November 2022 Signees:
- Danielle Williams – Girls Basketball – Newman University
- Dalen Jensen – Baseball – University of Arkansas Rich Mountain
- Charlie Atkinson – Baseball – Dallas Baptist University
- Amanda Croteau – Softball – University of New Mexico
- Chela Kovar – Softball – Fairfield University
- Courtney O’Brien – Volleyball – Texas Tech University
Jordan High School November 2022 Signees:
- Ella Folse – Volleyball – Sam Houston State University
- Tobi Ademuwagun – Girls Basketball – University of Pennsylvania
- Cady Bowyer – Softball – McLennan Community College
Mayde Creek High School November 2022 Signees:
- Alyssa Gonzalez – Softball – East Texas Baptist University
Morton Ranch High School November 2022 Signees:
- Lillyanna Ash – Girls Soccer – Maine Maritime Academy
Paetow High School November 2022 Signees:
- Samantha Guillory – Softball – Prairie View A&M University
- Jonathan Williams – Track – Queens University of Charlotte
Seven Lakes High School November 2022 Signees:
- Amy Abke – Softball – Sam Houston State University
- Ashley Abel – Softball – Lyon College
- Judith Rose – Lacrosse – Catawba College
- Lawson Moreno – Baseball – Stephen F. Austin State University
- Maelynn Kim – Golf – University of Houston
- Sydney Conover – Golf – University of Charleston in West Virginia
- Andon Herrera – Golf – William Penn University
- Josh Akpovwa – Boys Basketball – University of the Incarnate Word
- Haydan Erck – Girls Soccer – University of North Carolina Greensboro
- Kathryn Lennon – Girls Soccer – University of Richmond
- Maddie Rich – Girls Soccer – Lamar University
- Rebecca Romero – Girls Soccer – McNeese State University
- Ally Townsend – Girls Soccer – Colorado School of Mines
- James Benjamin – Baseball – San Jacinto Community College
- Alyssa Tate – Girls Track and Field – Purdue University
- Kailey Koval – Diving – Penn State University
Taylor High School November 2022 Signees:
- Mariana Diaz Ponce – Swim – University of the Incarnate Word
- Logan Pack – Swim – Dartmouth College
- Katherine Brunner – Softball – University of New Mexico
- Makenna Holloway – Softball – Odessa College
Tompkins High School November 2022 Signees:
- Morgan Brown – Softball – University of Louisiana Monroe
- Meagan Brown – Softball – University of Louisiana Monroe
- Drew Markle – Baseball – University of Mississippi
- Landon West – Baseball – Rice University
- Ty Dagley – Baseball – Houston Christian University
- Courtney Richman – Cross Country – Dallas Baptist University
- Macy Spencer – Girls Basketball – Stephen F. Austin University
- Emma Potts – Girls Basketball – Austin College
- Presley Powell – Volleyball – Colorado School of Mines
- Tendai Titley – Volleyball – Bradley University
- Cindy Tchouwangwa – Volleyball – Rice University
- Peyton Isola – Lacrosse – Anderson University
