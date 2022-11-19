Katy athletes commit to colleges and universities

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Thanksgiving break begins with a massive sense of accomplishment for 45 Katy ISD student-athletes who formally committed to their college or university of choice.

Each student signed a binding letter of intent for a collegiate sport. Below is the list of signees and their colleges of choice.

Cinco Ranch High School November 2022 Signees:

Danielle Williams – Girls Basketball – Newman University

Dalen Jensen – Baseball – University of Arkansas Rich Mountain

Charlie Atkinson – Baseball – Dallas Baptist University

Amanda Croteau – Softball – University of New Mexico

Chela Kovar – Softball – Fairfield University

Courtney O’Brien – Volleyball – Texas Tech University

Jordan High School November 2022 Signees:

Ella Folse – Volleyball – Sam Houston State University

Tobi Ademuwagun – Girls Basketball – University of Pennsylvania

Cady Bowyer – Softball – McLennan Community College

Mayde Creek High School November 2022 Signees:

Alyssa Gonzalez – Softball – East Texas Baptist University

Morton Ranch High School November 2022 Signees:

Lillyanna Ash – Girls Soccer – Maine Maritime Academy

Paetow High School November 2022 Signees:

Samantha Guillory – Softball – Prairie View A&M University

Jonathan Williams – Track – Queens University of Charlotte

Seven Lakes High School November 2022 Signees:

Amy Abke – Softball – Sam Houston State University

Ashley Abel – Softball – Lyon College

Judith Rose – Lacrosse – Catawba College

Lawson Moreno – Baseball – Stephen F. Austin State University

Maelynn Kim – Golf – University of Houston

Sydney Conover – Golf – University of Charleston in West Virginia

Andon Herrera – Golf – William Penn University

Josh Akpovwa – Boys Basketball – University of the Incarnate Word

Haydan Erck – Girls Soccer – University of North Carolina Greensboro

Kathryn Lennon – Girls Soccer – University of Richmond

Maddie Rich – Girls Soccer – Lamar University

Rebecca Romero – Girls Soccer – McNeese State University

Ally Townsend – Girls Soccer – Colorado School of Mines

James Benjamin – Baseball – San Jacinto Community College

Alyssa Tate – Girls Track and Field – Purdue University

Kailey Koval – Diving – Penn State University

Taylor High School November 2022 Signees:

Mariana Diaz Ponce – Swim – University of the Incarnate Word

Logan Pack – Swim – Dartmouth College

Katherine Brunner – Softball – University of New Mexico

Makenna Holloway – Softball – Odessa College

Tompkins High School November 2022 Signees:

Morgan Brown – Softball – University of Louisiana Monroe

Meagan Brown – Softball – University of Louisiana Monroe

Drew Markle – Baseball – University of Mississippi

Landon West – Baseball – Rice University

Ty Dagley – Baseball – Houston Christian University

Courtney Richman – Cross Country – Dallas Baptist University

Macy Spencer – Girls Basketball – Stephen F. Austin University

Emma Potts – Girls Basketball – Austin College

Presley Powell – Volleyball – Colorado School of Mines

Tendai Titley – Volleyball – Bradley University

Cindy Tchouwangwa – Volleyball – Rice University

Peyton Isola – Lacrosse – Anderson University