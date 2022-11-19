SLHS_Group Photo of Athletes.jpg

Katy ISD

Katy athletes commit to colleges and universities

by

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Thanksgiving break begins with a massive sense of accomplishment for 45 Katy ISD student-athletes who formally committed to their college or university of choice.

Each student signed a binding letter of intent for a collegiate sport. Below is the list of signees and their colleges of choice.

Cinco Ranch High School November 2022 Signees:

  • Danielle Williams – Girls Basketball – Newman University 
  • Dalen Jensen – Baseball – University of Arkansas Rich Mountain
  • Charlie Atkinson – Baseball – Dallas Baptist University
  • Amanda Croteau – Softball – University of New Mexico
  • Chela Kovar – Softball – Fairfield University
  • Courtney O’Brien – Volleyball – Texas Tech University

Jordan High School November 2022 Signees: 

  • Ella Folse – Volleyball – Sam Houston State University
  • Tobi Ademuwagun – Girls Basketball – University of Pennsylvania
  • Cady Bowyer – Softball – McLennan Community College

Mayde Creek High School November 2022 Signees:

  • Alyssa Gonzalez – Softball – East Texas Baptist University

Morton Ranch High School November 2022 Signees:

  • Lillyanna Ash – Girls Soccer – Maine Maritime Academy

Paetow High School November 2022 Signees:

  • Samantha Guillory – Softball – Prairie View A&M University
  • Jonathan Williams – Track – Queens University of Charlotte

Seven Lakes High School November 2022 Signees:

  • Amy Abke – Softball – Sam Houston State University
  • Ashley Abel – Softball – Lyon College
  • Judith Rose – Lacrosse – Catawba College
  • Lawson Moreno – Baseball – Stephen F. Austin State University
  • Maelynn Kim – Golf – University of Houston
  • Sydney Conover – Golf – University of Charleston in West Virginia
  • Andon Herrera – Golf – William Penn University
  • Josh Akpovwa – Boys Basketball – University of the Incarnate Word
  • Haydan Erck – Girls Soccer – University of North Carolina Greensboro
  • Kathryn Lennon – Girls Soccer – University of Richmond
  • Maddie Rich – Girls Soccer – Lamar University
  • Rebecca Romero – Girls Soccer – McNeese State University
  • Ally Townsend – Girls Soccer – Colorado School of Mines
  • James Benjamin – Baseball – San Jacinto Community College
  • Alyssa Tate – Girls Track and Field – Purdue University
  • Kailey Koval – Diving – Penn State University

Taylor High School November 2022 Signees:

  • Mariana Diaz Ponce – Swim – University of the Incarnate Word
  • Logan Pack – Swim – Dartmouth College
  • Katherine Brunner – Softball – University of New Mexico
  • Makenna Holloway – Softball – Odessa College

Tompkins High School November 2022 Signees:

  • Morgan Brown – Softball – University of Louisiana Monroe
  • Meagan Brown – Softball – University of Louisiana Monroe
  • Drew Markle – Baseball – University of Mississippi
  • Landon West – Baseball – Rice University
  • Ty Dagley – Baseball – Houston Christian University
  • Courtney Richman – Cross Country – Dallas Baptist University
  • Macy Spencer – Girls Basketball – Stephen F. Austin University
  • Emma Potts – Girls Basketball – Austin College 
  • Presley Powell – Volleyball – Colorado School of Mines
  • Tendai Titley – Volleyball – Bradley University
  • Cindy Tchouwangwa – Volleyball – Rice University
  • Peyton Isola – Lacrosse – Anderson University