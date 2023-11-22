Jordan's Andrew Marsh honored as Player of the Week

FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News) - Jordan High School wide receiver Andrew Marsh is the Built Ford tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week for Class 6A.

It is the first time a player from Jordan High School has won the award.

"It is not surprising that Andrew received this honor. Andrew's commitment to improving himself as an athlete is extremely consistent both on campus and independently, said head coach Mike Rabe. "He is a true student of the game and refines his craft as a wide receiver with intention every day."

In the season's final game last week, the Jordan Warriors defeated the Morton Ranch Mavericks in a high scoring thriller, 52-49. Marsh had eight receptions for 240 yards and five touchdowns.

The final TD was critical, coming with 3 minutes remaining. He also helped convert a pivotal 2-point conversion in the 4th quarter.

The win helped the Warriors finish 4th in the district and earn a playoff spot.