Hundreds of Katy ISD student-athletes named to Academic All-State list

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Three hundred and seventy Katy ISD student-athletes excelled both in athletics and academics and earned a spot on the Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State team for the 2023-2024 school year. These students balanced their rigorous training schedules by achieving high GPAs, class ranks, and impressive ACT/SAT scores.

“I am amazed with not only our students’ athletic performance on the court, field, and track, but also with their dedication to their academic studies,” said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics. “These student-athletes exemplify the very best of our athletics efforts in KatyISD and we know that they will excel regardless of what they pursue in the future.”

Click the links below to view the Katy ISD students named to this year’s list.

Founded in 1930, THSCA is the largest association of coaches in the country, with more than 26,000 members. The organization’s mission is to support Texas high school coaches as they help students. Visit the THSCA website to learn more.

Katy ISD 2024 Academic All-State Photo Gallery