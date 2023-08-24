Excessive heat causes delays in Katy ISD football start times

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy ISD is changing the kick-off times for this week's football games due to safety concerns from excessive heat.

Varsity games at Rhodes Stadium kick-off at 7:30, while Legacy Stadium varsity games will begin at 8 p.m.

Thursday, August 24 - Varsity Games

Morton Ranch vs. Eisehhower 7:30 p.m. Rhodes

Seven Lakes vs. Memorial 8 p.m. Legacy

Friday, August 25 - Varsity Games

Cinco Ranch vs. College Park 7:30 p.m. Rhodes

Mayde Creek vs. Westside 8 p.m. Legacy

Saturday, August 26 - Varsity Games

Katy vs. Clear Springs 7:30 p.m. Rhodes

Tompkins vs. Cy-Ranch 8 p.m. Legacy

Sub-varsity football games, will be shifting Freshmen B team and JV B team game times to 6 p.m. and adjusting Freshmen A team and JV A team games to a 7:30 p.m.

Sub-Varsity Game Adjustment - (If there is a single football game on a campus the game will start at 6 p.m..)

Game 1 (9B / Sophomore / Single Game) – 6 p.m.

Game 2 (9A / JV) - 7:30 p.m. or immediately following Game 1

ALL Sub varsity games will observe the following guidelines:

10 minutes quarters

5-minute break following the 1st and 3rd quarters.

10-minute halftime.