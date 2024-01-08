Eric Robinson named head football coach of Freeman High School

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Katy Independent School District named Eric Robinson as the head football coach and campus athletic coordinator of Freeman High School on Monday.

Most recently, Robinson served as the defensive coordinator and assistant head coach at Tompkins High School, achieving a 57-15 record from 2018 to 2023. The team reached the regional semi-finals in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

In the 2022 and 2023 seasons, they secured the Football Bi-District Finalists title with an 8-3 and 7-4 record.

"We are thrilled to welcome Coach Eric Robinson to Freeman High School," said Gina Cobb, Principal at Freeman High School. "His dedication to his student-athletes, impressive coaching resume, and commitment to excellence make him an ideal fit to establish a strong culture that our community can be proud of."

Robinson graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University, earning a bachelor's and master's degree in kinesiology. He also earned physical education and social studies certifications.

Coach Robinson's accolades include being honored as the Greater Houston Football Coaches Association Assistant Coach of the Year in 2022-23 and the Katy ISD Assistant Coach of the Year in 2020-21. His leadership has been pivotal in maintaining a solid defensive record, allowing an average of only 17 points per game from 2019 to 2023.

Before his tenure at Tompkins High School, Coach Robinson served as Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Brookshire-Royal High School and Beckville High School. His commitment to player development, strategic planning, and fostering a positive team culture has consistently yielded outstanding results.

Coach Robinson is no stranger to success. He was Carthage High School's Co-Defensive/Special Teams Coordinator from 2008 to 2010. In those three seasons, Carthage won three consecutive 3A Division II State Championships (2008-2010). His tenure included an undefeated district record from 2007 to 2010, securing 31 straight wins.

In addition to his coaching accomplishments, Coach Robinson had an impressive playing background as a linebacker at Stephen F. Austin State University.

"I am excited and honored to begin my journey at Freeman High School. My family and I are excited to work alongside the community to help young people grow into amazing individuals on and off the field," said Coach Robinson. "I also want to thank my family at Tompkins High School for seven wonderful years. I am eager to begin a new era at Freeman and go Golden Eagles!"

Robinson will also go into the history books as the first person to hold the head football coach position at Freeman High School, which opens in August 2024.