Cinco Ranch Swim Team wins 393 medals -Honored by the HOA

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Cinco Ranch Swim Team had a spectacular season with dozens of MOC (Meet of Champs) medals and awards.

The team competes in the West Houston Aquatic League, with over 4000 swimmers from Katy, Fulshear, and Sugar Land. The Cinco Ranch Club fielded four teams with 609 swimmers from Greenway Village, North Lake, South Ranch, and Highland Park neighborhoods.

"All four teams had an excellent season bringing home 393 medals from the three Meet of Champs for the divisions they participated in and 38 medals from All-Stars," said Andrew Brown, Cinco Ranch Swim Team Co-President.

64 MoC medals

10 All-Star medals

Best Sportsmanship award

153 MoC medals

6 All-Star medals

Division Trophy: Undefeated in their division and meet of champs

85 MoC medals,

10 All-Star medals

Best sportsmanship

One swimmer broke the All-Star Meet record in 3 different strokes

91 MoC medals

12 All-Star medals

One swimmer broke the All-Star Meet record in Women's 15-18 Butterfly.

The Cinco Ranch Homeowners Association Board of Directors honored the team at the July meeting.

"The community is very proud of our residents and kiddos for having such a great swim season," said HOA President Janie Dale.

To learn more about the Cinco Ranch Swim Team visit: cincoranch.swimtopia.com

Cinco Ranch Swim Team completed its 32nd season. It is a resident-only swim team exclusively serving Cinco Ranch I.