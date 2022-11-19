Cinco Ranch wins playoff game with last second field goal

CYPRESS, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Cinco Ranch High School Cougars advanced to the regional semifinals following a last-second 45-yard field goal by kicker Santiago Taborda.

The Cougars defeated the Cy-Fair Bobcats in the Region III 6A Division 1 playoff at Pridgeon Stadium on Friday night.

Both teams battled to move the ball, but Cinco Ranch won 13-10 by mounting a drive that moved the ball within field goal range with time running out.

Cinco Ranch hosts North Shore (12-0) in the regional semifinal round at 2 p.m. on Friday at Rhodes Stadium.

See the highlights below.