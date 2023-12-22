Boater safety classes coming to Bass Pro Shop in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A required Texas boater safety course is now available in the Katy area. The United States Coast Guard, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Katy's Bass Pro Shops are providing the course. It is the first time the in-person class has been available at a Katy location.

The class is approved by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators. Successful completion satisfies the State of Texas education requirements for boaters born on or after September 1, 1993, who operate powerboats with more than 15 horsepower.

The course is designed for new boaters, young boaters and for anyone who wants to learn more about recreational boating.

"With more and more people enjoying the lakes and rivers every year, it's important, for everyone, that boaters educate themselves on boating skills and seamanship," said a statement from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The Boater Education Program's goals are to reduce boating and water related accidents and violations, and promote safe, responsible and knowledgeable boating.

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will conduct the class at the Bass Pro Shops training room at the Katy Mills Mall. The session will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Boating courses are taught by The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Boater Education certified instructors, US Coast Guard Auxiliary and game wardens.

The course fee is $25 cash, money order, or check payable to USCG AUX 6-2. Payment is due on the day the class is taught.

Click here for the dates of upcoming classes. Click here to register.