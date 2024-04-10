Aristoi Girls Soccer Prepares Two Teams for State

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) – The marquee in front of Aristoi Classical Academy explains why parents, students, teachers, and administrators are buzzing—"Lady Griffins Soccer State Bound," the sign exclaims.

The Old Katy Charter School, known for its demanding academic workload, has 34 girls on its varsity and junior high soccer who are working to make sports history by winning two state championships this weekend at the Texas Charter School Academic and Athletic League state tournament in Buda.

"When we first started our season, I told the girls we would do what it took to get to the state finals," said Coach Andrea Altamirano. "I knew I had a special group of hardworking and coachable girls."

× Expand Dennis Spellman, Covering Katy News The Aristoi varsity girls pose with the charter school regional championship trophy on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at Blue Ridge Park in Houston.

Aristoi's varsity girls soccer team won the regional charter school championship on Saturday by shutting out KIPP Houston North 5-0.

The varsity girls have three days of practice this week with the woman they call Coach A. Then, they play a semi-final match on Friday night against KIPP Austin Collegiate. With a win, they will advance to the state championship on Saturday morning at Bob Shelton Stadium.

"This week's focus, as we prepare for state, is being mentally, physically, and emotionally ready to compete against whatever comes our way," Coach A said. "We will be executing different strategies we have worked on throughout the season."

Coach A's message to the girls is a simple one: "Go in with everything you got, and never give up."

Aristoi's junior high team will also travel to Buda for a semi-final contest and a chance to advance to the Texas Junior High Championship Game.

× Expand Aristoi Academy The Aristoi girls 7th and 8th grade team hold the regional championship trophy.

They won a trip to state by shutting out ILTexas College Station 2-0 on Saturday.

Junior High Coach Tomi Boutte says her girls have worked hard this season.

"Having a new coach and buying into the message is not always easy for a team at first," Boutte said. "But I spoke to the girls from my heart, shared my love and passion for the game with them, and told them to trust the process."

Her message to the team is to leave it all on the field.

"Play hard, play your best, have fun, never quit, never give up," she said. “When the going gets tough, find that inner strength and dig deep. When that final whistle blows, you have nothing left to give and can say I gave my best today."

Athletic Director Terry Boling is thrilled with the Aristoi soccer program's growth. He credits the players, coaches, and those who work behind the scenes to support the team.

"I am very proud of the girls because they have exemplified what it means to be responsible student-athletes through their decisions on and off the field," Boling said. "I enjoy watching them play and have fun!"

Varsity – Name and Grade

Maddie Sinitiere, 12 (Goalkeeper)

Daniella Cueto, 12 (Goalkeeper)

Gracie Garcia, 12

Savannah Parks, 12

Abrianna Parks, 12

Joanna Vargas, 12

Ellie Lawson, 11

Anna Lasthaus, 11

Chiara Castillo, 11

Annie Bayles, 11

Valentina Bousleiman, 10

Taylor Madison, 10

Isabel Mora, 10

Rachel Lajaunie, 10

Brynlee English, 9

Valerie Gonzalez, 9

Emma Clark, 9

Olivia Spellman, 9

Junior High – Name and Grade