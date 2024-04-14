Seven Lakes Girls Soccer Comes One Win Away from State Title Game

GEORGETOWN, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Seven Lakes girl's soccer team came one win away from playing for the state championship, losing 3 to 0 in the semi-final round to Prosper on Friday at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.

Brooklyn Miller scored two goals for Prosper, and Reagan Roberts had one goal.

"She just won't be denied. She just has a will to score," Prosper coach Matt Dickinson said of Miller. "If she doesn't get the first one, her mindset is 'well, the next one's mine,'" Dickinson told the Dallas Morning News.

Prosper went on to win their first soccer tile on Saturday, winning 1-0 over Austin Westlake.