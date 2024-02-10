61 Katy ISD Student-Athletes Sign National Letters of Intent

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Sixty-one Katy Independent School District student-athletes from the district's nine high schools signed national letters of intent this week, solidifying their commitment to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level,
"The commitment and determination shown by these student-athletes exemplify the core values we strive to instill in all our students," executive athletic director Lance Carter said. "We congratulate them on this remarkable achievement, recognizing that their success is a testament to the collective effort of their coaches and the support they receive from their parents and community members."
Katy ISD student-athletes who signed their National Letter of Intent:
Paul Acosta
- Cinco Ranch
- Baseball
- Alvin Community College
Thomas Guy
- Cinco Ranch
- Baseball
- Texas Lutheran University
Taytum Johnson
- Cinco Ranch
- Football
- Colgate University
Dallas-Patrick Alo-Suliafu
- Jordan
- Football
- Navarro College
Ryan Armijo
- Jordan
- Boys Soccer
- Winthrop University
Brooklyn Chavis
- Jordan
- Girls Soccer
- Southeastern Louisiana University
Henry Galloway
- Jordan
- Tennis
- Augustana College
Braden Lester
- Jordan
- Baseball
- York University
Jovanni Melchor
- Jordan
- Football
- Lamar University
Jon Artis
- Katy
- Baseball
- Ranger
AJ Atkinson
- Katy
- Baseball
- Sam Houston State University
Aaron Brashear
- Katy
- Baseball
- Weatherford College
Dak Brinkley
- Katy
- Football
- Kansas Jayhawks
Emily Budd
- Katy
- Softball
- St. Charles Community College
Luke Carter
- Katy
- Football
- University of North Texas
Noah Coughran
- Katy
- Football
- Navarro Junior College
Nate Hall
- Katy
- Football
- Stephen F. Austin University
Cameryn Harrison
- Katy
- Softball
- Arkansas University
Jeremy Mazariegos
- Katy
- Baseball
- Coastal Bend College
Stephan Ochai
- Katy
- Football
- Sam Houston State University
Jed Olotu-Judah
- Katy
- Football
- Old Dominion
Ashtyn Reichardt
- Katy
- Softball
- Arkansas University
Colton Sanders
- Katy
- Football
- Yale University
Paige Shulze
- Katy
- Softball
- UT Permian Basin
Sawyer White
- Katy
- Tennis
- St. Thomas University
Gabi Young
- Katy
- Volleyball
- Wharton County Jr. College
Colin Willetts
- Jordan
- Football
- East Central University (OK)
Braelon Green
- Mayde Creek
- Football
- West Texas A & M
BJ Lumkins
- Mayde Creek
- Baseball
- Northeast Texas Community College
Noah Villegas
- Mayde Creek
- Baseball
- Oklahoma Wesleyan College
Dean Ford
- Morton Ranch
- Football
- Sam Houston University
Hashim Jaffa
- Morton Ranch
- Football
- Houston Christian University
Ryan Hall
- Morton Ranch
- Football
- Prairie View A & M
Mike Gerald
- Morton Ranch
- Football
- Minnesota
JayTaylor Anderson
- Paetow
- Football
- Blinn College
Alicia Briones
- Paetow
- Softball
- San Jacinto College
Jabari Bush
- Paetow
- Football
- Arkansas State
Jamaal Comminie
- Paetow
- Football
- Lane College
Cioni Cruz
- Paetow
- Football
- Mercyhurst University
Yonis Descieux
- Paetow
- Football
- Texas Wesleyan University
Kody Forshee
- Paetow
- Football
- Midwestern State University
Jayla Harris
- Paetow
- Basketball
- Cairn University
Joe Ugwu
- Paetow
- Football
- University of Texas San Antonio
LeAnna Beaty
- Seven Lakes
- Volleyball
- Shaw University
Ty Dawson
- Seven Lakes
- Baseball
- Occidental College
Daniel Guerra III
- Seven Lakes
- Golf
- The College of St. Scholastica
Barrett Hudson
- Seven Lakes
- Football
- Austin College
Brooke Jackson
- Seven Lakes
- Track & Field
- Princeton University
Krisna Mahendran
- Seven Lakes
- Golf
- Suffolk University
Shaun Nair
- Seven Lakes
- Golf
- UC Davis
Sofia Varela
- Seven Lakes
- Golf
- Johnson and Wales University
Corey Chachere
- Taylor
- Boys Soccer
- Pfieffer University
Ashton Coker
- Taylor
- Football
- University of Texas – El Paso
Caitlyn D'Addieco
- Tompkins
- Basketball/Track
- Muhlenburg College
Caleb Blocker
- Tompkins
- Football
- UT Rio Grand Valley
Hunter Boudreaux
- Tompkins
- Football
- Angelo State University
Noah Good
- Tompkins
- Football
- McPherson College
Ava LaBrose
- Tompkins
- Swim
- Colorado School of Mines
Elijah Lawton
- Tompkins
- Football
- Hardin Simmons University
Jared Martinez
- Tompkins
- Football
- Ottawa Arizona University
Dazer Van Leewuwen
- Tompkins
- Football
- Tufts University