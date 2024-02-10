Screenshot 2024-02-10 at 5.42.35 AM.png

Katy ISD

61 Katy ISD Student-Athletes Sign National Letters of Intent

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Sixty-one Katy Independent School District student-athletes from the district's nine high schools signed national letters of intent this week, solidifying their commitment to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level, 

"The commitment and determination shown by these student-athletes exemplify the core values we strive to instill in all our students," executive athletic director Lance Carter said. "We congratulate them on this remarkable achievement, recognizing that their success is a testament to the collective effort of their coaches and the support they receive from their parents and community members."

Katy ISD student-athletes who signed their National Letter of Intent:

Paul Acosta

  • Cinco Ranch
  • Baseball
  • Alvin Community College

Thomas Guy

  • Cinco Ranch
  • Baseball
  • Texas Lutheran University

Taytum Johnson

  • Cinco Ranch
  • Football
  • Colgate University

Dallas-Patrick Alo-Suliafu

  • Jordan
  • Football
  • Navarro College

Ryan Armijo

  • Jordan
  • Boys Soccer
  • Winthrop University

Brooklyn Chavis

  • Jordan
  • Girls Soccer
  • Southeastern Louisiana University

Henry Galloway

  • Jordan
  • Tennis
  • Augustana College

Braden Lester

  • Jordan
  • Baseball
  • York University

Jovanni Melchor

  • Jordan
  • Football
  • Lamar University

Jon Artis

  • Katy
  • Baseball
  • Ranger

AJ Atkinson

  • Katy
  • Baseball
  • Sam Houston State University

Aaron Brashear

  • Katy
  • Baseball
  • Weatherford College

Dak Brinkley

  • Katy
  • Football
  • Kansas Jayhawks

Emily Budd

  • Katy
  • Softball
  • St. Charles Community College

Luke Carter

  • Katy
  • Football
  • University of North Texas

Noah Coughran

  • Katy
  • Football
  • Navarro Junior College

Nate Hall

  • Katy
  • Football
  • Stephen F. Austin University

Cameryn Harrison

  • Katy
  • Softball
  • Arkansas University

Jeremy Mazariegos

  • Katy
  • Baseball
  • Coastal Bend College

Stephan Ochai

  • Katy
  • Football
  • Sam Houston State University

Jed Olotu-Judah

  • Katy
  • Football
  • Old Dominion

Ashtyn Reichardt

  • Katy
  • Softball
  • Arkansas University

Colton Sanders

  • Katy
  • Football
  • Yale University

Paige Shulze

  • Katy
  • Softball
  • UT Permian Basin

Sawyer White

  • Katy
  • Tennis
  • St. Thomas University

Gabi Young

  • Katy
  • Volleyball
  • Wharton County Jr. College

Colin Willetts

  • Jordan
  • Football
  • East Central University (OK)

Braelon Green

  • Mayde Creek
  • Football
  • West Texas A & M

BJ Lumkins

  • Mayde Creek
  • Baseball
  • Northeast Texas Community College

Noah Villegas

  • Mayde Creek
  • Baseball
  • Oklahoma Wesleyan College

Dean Ford

  • Morton Ranch
  • Football
  • Sam Houston University

Hashim Jaffa

  • Morton Ranch
  • Football
  • Houston Christian University

Ryan Hall

  • Morton Ranch
  • Football
  • Prairie View A & M

Mike Gerald

  • Morton Ranch
  • Football
  • Minnesota

JayTaylor Anderson

  • Paetow
  • Football
  • Blinn College

Alicia Briones

  • Paetow
  • Softball
  • San Jacinto College

Jabari Bush

  • Paetow
  • Football
  • Arkansas State

Jamaal Comminie

  • Paetow
  • Football
  • Lane College

Cioni Cruz

  • Paetow
  • Football
  • Mercyhurst University

Yonis Descieux

  • Paetow
  • Football
  • Texas Wesleyan University

Kody Forshee

  • Paetow
  • Football
  • Midwestern State University

Jayla Harris

  • Paetow
  • Basketball
  • Cairn University

Joe Ugwu

  • Paetow
  • Football
  • University of Texas San Antonio

LeAnna Beaty

  • Seven Lakes
  • Volleyball
  • Shaw University

Ty Dawson

  • Seven Lakes
  • Baseball
  • Occidental College

Daniel Guerra III

  • Seven Lakes
  • Golf
  • The College of St. Scholastica

Barrett Hudson

  • Seven Lakes
  • Football
  • Austin College

Brooke Jackson

  • Seven Lakes
  • Track & Field
  • Princeton University

Krisna Mahendran

  • Seven Lakes
  • Golf
  • Suffolk University

Shaun Nair

  • Seven Lakes
  • Golf
  • UC Davis

Sofia Varela

  • Seven Lakes
  • Golf
  • Johnson and Wales University

Corey Chachere

  • Taylor
  • Boys Soccer
  • Pfieffer University

Ashton Coker

  • Taylor
  • Football
  • University of Texas – El Paso

Caitlyn D'Addieco

  • Tompkins
  • Basketball/Track
  • Muhlenburg College

Caleb Blocker

  • Tompkins
  • Football
  • UT Rio Grand Valley

Hunter Boudreaux

  • Tompkins
  • Football
  • Angelo State University

Noah Good

  • Tompkins
  • Football
  • McPherson College

Ava LaBrose

  • Tompkins
  • Swim
  • Colorado School of Mines

Elijah Lawton

  • Tompkins
  • Football
  • Hardin Simmons University

Jared Martinez

  • Tompkins
  • Football
  • Ottawa Arizona University

Dazer Van Leewuwen

  • Tompkins
  • Football
  • Tufts University

