61 Katy ISD Student-Athletes Sign National Letters of Intent

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Sixty-one Katy Independent School District student-athletes from the district's nine high schools signed national letters of intent this week, solidifying their commitment to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level,

"The commitment and determination shown by these student-athletes exemplify the core values we strive to instill in all our students," executive athletic director Lance Carter said. "We congratulate them on this remarkable achievement, recognizing that their success is a testament to the collective effort of their coaches and the support they receive from their parents and community members."

Katy ISD student-athletes who signed their National Letter of Intent:

Paul Acosta

Cinco Ranch

Baseball

Alvin Community College

Thomas Guy

Cinco Ranch

Baseball

Texas Lutheran University

Taytum Johnson

Cinco Ranch

Football

Colgate University

Dallas-Patrick Alo-Suliafu

Jordan

Football

Navarro College

Ryan Armijo

Jordan

Boys Soccer

Winthrop University

Brooklyn Chavis

Jordan

Girls Soccer

Southeastern Louisiana University

Henry Galloway

Jordan

Tennis

Augustana College

Braden Lester

Jordan

Baseball

York University

Jovanni Melchor

Jordan

Football

Lamar University

Jon Artis

Katy

Baseball

Ranger

AJ Atkinson

Katy

Baseball

Sam Houston State University

Aaron Brashear

Katy

Baseball

Weatherford College

Dak Brinkley

Katy

Football

Kansas Jayhawks

Emily Budd

Katy

Softball

St. Charles Community College

Luke Carter

Katy

Football

University of North Texas

Noah Coughran

Katy

Football

Navarro Junior College

Nate Hall

Katy

Football

Stephen F. Austin University

Cameryn Harrison

Katy

Softball

Arkansas University

Jeremy Mazariegos

Katy

Baseball

Coastal Bend College

Stephan Ochai

Katy

Football

Sam Houston State University

Jed Olotu-Judah

Katy

Football

Old Dominion

Ashtyn Reichardt

Katy

Softball

Arkansas University

Colton Sanders

Katy

Football

Yale University

Paige Shulze

Katy

Softball

UT Permian Basin

Sawyer White

Katy

Tennis

St. Thomas University

Gabi Young

Katy

Volleyball

Wharton County Jr. College

Colin Willetts

Jordan

Football

East Central University (OK)

Braelon Green

Mayde Creek

Football

West Texas A & M

BJ Lumkins

Mayde Creek

Baseball

Northeast Texas Community College

Noah Villegas

Mayde Creek

Baseball

Oklahoma Wesleyan College

Dean Ford

Morton Ranch

Football

Sam Houston University

Hashim Jaffa

Morton Ranch

Football

Houston Christian University

Ryan Hall

Morton Ranch

Football

Prairie View A & M

Mike Gerald

Morton Ranch

Football

Minnesota

JayTaylor Anderson

Paetow

Football

Blinn College

Alicia Briones

Paetow

Softball

San Jacinto College

Jabari Bush

Paetow

Football

Arkansas State

Jamaal Comminie

Paetow

Football

Lane College

Cioni Cruz

Paetow

Football

Mercyhurst University

Yonis Descieux

Paetow

Football

Texas Wesleyan University

Kody Forshee

Paetow

Football

Midwestern State University

Jayla Harris

Paetow

Basketball

Cairn University

Joe Ugwu

Paetow

Football

University of Texas San Antonio

LeAnna Beaty

Seven Lakes

Volleyball

Shaw University

Ty Dawson

Seven Lakes

Baseball

Occidental College

Daniel Guerra III

Seven Lakes

Golf

The College of St. Scholastica

Barrett Hudson

Seven Lakes

Football

Austin College

Brooke Jackson

Seven Lakes

Track & Field

Princeton University

Krisna Mahendran

Seven Lakes

Golf

Suffolk University

Shaun Nair

Seven Lakes

Golf

UC Davis

Sofia Varela

Seven Lakes

Golf

Johnson and Wales University

Corey Chachere

Taylor

Boys Soccer

Pfieffer University

Ashton Coker

Taylor

Football

University of Texas – El Paso

Caitlyn D'Addieco

Tompkins

Basketball/Track

Muhlenburg College

Caleb Blocker

Tompkins

Football

UT Rio Grand Valley

Hunter Boudreaux

Tompkins

Football

Angelo State University

Noah Good

Tompkins

Football

McPherson College

Ava LaBrose

Tompkins

Swim

Colorado School of Mines

Elijah Lawton

Tompkins

Football

Hardin Simmons University

Jared Martinez

Tompkins

Football

Ottawa Arizona University

Dazer Van Leewuwen

Tompkins

Football

Tufts University

Photos of Katy ISD students who singed letters of intent.