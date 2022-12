2022 high school volleyball awards announced

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Volleyball star Cindy Tchouangwa of Tompkins High School is the 2022 District 19-6A Most Valuable Player, and players from Taylor and Cinco Ranch High Schools were also selected for individual honors.

Tchouangwa had a team-leading 590 kills and 40 blocks, 504 digs, and 42 aces this season. She was named the MVP on Monday. The award comes after the Falcon's first trip to the Class 6A state final.

Tchouangwa will attend Rice University in 2023.

See all of the awards below:

District 19-6A volleyball awards

Most Valuable Player, Cindy Tchouangwa, Tompkins HS

Newcomer of the Year, Julia Porath, Taylor HS

Outstanding Setter, Kassidy O'Brien, Cinco Ranch HS

Outstanding Hitter, Courtney O'Brien, Cinco Ranch HS

Defensive Player of the Year, Tessa Woods, Taylor HS

Coach of the Year, Louise Crite, Taylor HS

1st Team All-District

Tendai Titley, Tompkins HS

Presley Powell, Tompkins HS

Ella Koch, Jordan HS

Caelyn Dumas, Paetow HS

Maddy Chaapel, Katy HS

Grace Lanier, Seven Lakes HS

Skylar Skrabanek, Tompkins HS

Ella Folse, Jordan HS

Neveah Donahoe, Morton Ranch HS

Shea Rainosek, Cinco Ranch HS

Temi Sam-Olibale, Seven Lakes HS

Amaya Thompson, Paetow HS

2nd Team All-District

Brooklyn Merrell, Tompkins HS

Abby Hoss, Jordan HS

Vanessa Eregie, Taylor HS

Kennedy Pike, Katy HS

Kayla Atkinson, Cinco Ranch HS

Gabi Martinez, Cinco Ranch HS

Simone Romriell, Seven Lakes HS

Sameena Burns, Seven Lakes HS

Claire Garcia, Mayde Creek HS

Ilana Rosario, Paetow HS

Abbie O'Shay, Jordan HS

Emily Killam, Cinco Ranch HS

LeAnna Beatly, Seven Lakes HS

Allyson Campbell, Taylor HS

Addison Chapman, Katy HS

Honorable Mention

Erica Dellesky, Tompkins HS

Christin Cowart, Tompkins HS

Makenna Loo, Cinco Ranch HS

Olivia Ryan, Cinco Ranch HS

Ava Blum, Seven Lakes HS

Isabella Deuel, Seven Lakes HS

Hannah Fan, Taylor HS

Ella Randall, Taylor HS

Leah Hoss, Jordan HS

Ava Ribakovs, Jordan HS

Nyla Wold, Katy HS

Kaylea Marhofer, Katy HS

Charrish McLemore, Paetow HS

Devan Adams, Paetow HS

Sienna Adigun, Morton Ranch HS

Angelica Davis, Morton Ranch HS

Jada Mackey, Mayde Creek HS

Alondra Guardado, Mayde Creek HS