Rylander Principal Named Elementary Principal of the Year

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Rylander Elementary School Principal Tanya Heard is the Elementary Principal of the Year, named by Texas PTA, as part of the organization’s 2024 Outstanding Educators of the Year recognition.

Heard was nominated by Leslie Buckmaster, a Rylander fourth-grade teacher, who shared that Heard nurtures an open school culture, engages and communicates well with parents and attends PTA events.

“I’m honored to have the Texas PTA leaders recognize all of the hard work Rylander’s school community does for every single student that walks through the door,” said Heard. “This recognition is not just for me but for our amazing staff, parents and PTA whose focus is truly on kids everyday.”

Heard and the other honorees will be recognized at the Texas PTA’s annual conference, LAUNCH, in Grapevine, July 19-21.

