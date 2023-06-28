Waller County flooding to be addressed in drainage plan

WALLER COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Waller County now has funding to develop a long-term strategy to fix severe flooding problems and that is likely good news for Katy area residents who live in Waller County, near the Harris County line where flooding has been a problem.

The county will develop a master drainage plan and build a drainage and detention facility near Neuman and Stalknecht Roads with funding from a State of Texas grant.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham delivered an $8.7 million check to Waller County Judge Trey Duhon last week. The funds will also pay for a backup generator at the City of Prairie View's water treatment plant #2.

Flooding along Clay, Pitts, and Morton roads has plagued areas where large residential subdivisions are being constructed. In August of 2022, flooding blocked access to at least two subdivisions and made it impossible for school buses to drop off students. See KTRK story.

"The County looks forward to continuing its partnership with the Texas General Land Office and delivering on projects which will increase the County's resilience to and mitigate the impact of future disasters," Duhon said.