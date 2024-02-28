Waller County DA's investigator convicted of selling heroin while wearing his badge

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – A former Waller County district Attorney's Office investigator has been convicted of attempted possession with intent to distribute heroin and money laundering.

Following a four day trial, a federal jury deliberated for just eight hours at the Bob Casey Federal Courthouse in Houston. before convicting Houston resident Mohammed "Alex" Ahmed Kassem.

The jury saw video and audio recordings of Kassem's drug deals. After each payment, they also saw text messages and bank records of cash deposits made to Kassem's account following each transaction.

Kassem took the stand, claiming he received approval from the Waller County DA to conduct undercover investigations as part of his role at the DA's Office. However, the jury heard testimony which refuted those statements.

"When Alex Kassem wore his Waller County peace officer credentials and Waller County-issued firearm while transporting what he thought were drugs in his Waller County-issued vehicle and then accepted what he thought was cartel drug money, he breached the most sacred of trusts—the trust a community places in its law enforcement," said Alamdar Hamdani. "Today's conviction brings Kassem one step closer to exchanging his peace officer attire for prison-issued garb and restoring a trust once lost."

Judge Lee Rosenthal will sentence Kassem on June 13. He faces up to life in prison for the heroin trafficking conviction and up to 20 years for money laundering. He could also be ordered to pay up to $10 million in fines.

"Alex Kassem was a criminal in disguise. He cloaked himself in his trusted position as a licensed peace officer and Waller County DA investigator while working to enrich himself by shamelessly moving money and drugs in his work vehicle and hidden in his police vest," said Special Agent in Charge Douglas Williams of the FBI Houston Field Office. "Kassem is now a convicted federal felon thanks to the relentless work of FBI Bryan agents and our partners at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) who unmasked his corruption and criminal ways."

Kassem will remain in custody until sentencing to ensure he does not flee.

The FBI investigated with the assistance of the DEA. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Carolyn Ferko and Heather Winter are prosecuting the case.