Waller County Breaks Ground on New Courthouse

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (Covering Katy News)—Construction on Waller County's new courthouse is officially underway following a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday. It is not a traditional courthouse but a building that houses county government offices and will open next year.

The new $32 million courthouse will accommodate the growth of staff and county services since the previous courthouse opened in 1955. During the ceremony, County Judge Trey Duhon opened a time capsule from that building and the event was streamed live. See video of the time capsule opening below.

The copper box contained several newspapers and clippings from the 1950s, along with personal letters from County Judge John Winfree and one of the county commissioners. There were also photographs, a small Bible, a Waller County Fair program, a census report, and information promoting Hempstead as a great place to do business.

Judge Winfree, who served then, also included two silver dollars so the current County Judge could "buy a round of coffee," noting that a cup of coffee was five cents in 1955.

"I hate to tell him that $2 doesn't even get you a coffee at Starbucks these days," Duhon said.

Still, Duhon appreciated seeing the contents of the time capsule.

"It was fascinating to read some of the letters and see some of the newspaper articles from over 70 years ago," Duhon said.

× 1 of 8 Expand Vicki LeBlanc Judge Trey Duhon holds two silver dollars which were inside the time capsule. × 2 of 8 Expand Vicki LeBlanc The Waller County Courthouse time capsule. × 3 of 8 Expand Vicki LeBlanc Waller County Judge Trey Duhon opens the time capsule × 4 of 8 Expand Waller County Judge Trey Duhon with one of the newspapers found inside the time capsule. × 5 of 8 Expand Vicki LeBlanc Judge Trey Duhon holds a newspaper from the time capsule × 6 of 8 Expand Vicki LeBlanc Judge Trey Duhon looks at one of the newspapers found inside the time capsule. × 7 of 8 Expand Waller County A rendering of the soon to be built Waller County Courthouse. × 8 of 8 Expand co.waller.tx.us The previous Waller County Courthouse which was dedicated in 1955. Prev Next

The design of the new courthouse incorporates elements of a Victorian-style courthouse that was built in 1894 and demolished in 1954 to make way for the building that was recently demolished.

Numerous dignitaries attended the event, including Texas State Representatives Stan Kitzman and Mike Schofield, and Paula Gibson represented Senator Lois Kolkhorst, County Clerk Debbie Hollan, Fire Marshall Brian Cantrell, Sheriff Troy Guidry, Tax Assessor Ellen Shelburne, District Clerk Liz Pirkle, District Attorney Sean Whittmore, Waller County Facilities Manager Danny Rothe, Pct 1 Commissioner John Amsler, Pct 2 Commissioner Walter Smith, Pct 3 Commissioner Kendric Jones and Pct 4 Commissioner Justin Beckendorff.

"Thank you to all of our employees, department heads, elected officials, and members of the public who devoted hours of their time to meetings and workshops during the planning, programming, and design of the new courthouse," Duhon wrote in a social media post. "Today was a very important and significant moment in Waller County's history, and all of you played a very important part in it!"