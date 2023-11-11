Waller County Judge Duhon 'floored' by mobility bond win

Waller County, TX - (Covering Katy News) - Waller County voters passed a $258 million mobility bond package, allowing the county to keep up with its rapid growth, and County Judge Trey Duhon admits being "floored" by the 2 to 1 margin of victory following Tuesday's election.

"I thought it would be more of a coin flip," Duhon said during his annual State of the County address on Thursday. "I thought it would be a little tighter. We didn't have a lot of attendance at our town halls. But, it turned out well."

The bond will fund more than two dozen mobility projects to improve, expand, and make roadways safer.

"This is a huge step for Waller County," Duhon said.

Duhon was concerned that residents would reject the bond proposal given the poor economy and last year's election results.

"Last year, voters did not approve county assistance districts," Duhon said. So, I was very happy to see the 65-35 percent margin. For a bond, that's basically a landslide victory."

Duhon credited the efforts of many people who worked to communicate the need for the bond to pass for the county to handle rapid growth that continues to outpace expectations.

"I think we did a good job over the past four years of telling you that if we were ever going to get ahead of the curve, a mobility bond would have to be part of the equation."

This was the first time Waller County placed a mobility bond on the ballot.