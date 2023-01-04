Johnson Development plans for 2800 homes in Katy, Waller County

KATY, WALLER COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Johnson Development and Plow Realty are planning a community of 2,800 homes on 1,146 acres in Katy, Waller County.

The neighborhood will be near Morton Road and FM 2855.

Infrastructure construction should begin during the second quarter of 2023, with builders receiving homesites during the fourth quarter of 2024.

“This is a growing region of Houston, and for good reason,” said Michael Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson Development. “This is just north of Interstate 10 and is served north/south by the Grand Parkway. Being zoned to Katy Independent School District is another bonus.”

Johnson Development has 15 other communities in Fort Bend, Galveston, Montgomery, and Harris Counties.

The Houston-based developer, established in 1975, brought more than 1,600 homesites to the Houston market before the end of 2022. It also closed on a 1,400-acre community in Magnolia last November.

Johnson Development also has communities in Arlington and McKinney in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in Leander in the Austin area.