HEB truck catches fire on I-10 stopping traffic for hours

WALLER COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - An HEB 18-wheeler crashed, rolled over, and caught fire on Thursday morning, causing an hours-long closure of Interstate 10 near Woods Road.

Thick black smoke blanketed the area as fire crews worked to extinguish the flames. The truck was carrying plastic, making the fire difficult to extinguish. It happened at about 5 a.m.

A Texas DPS trooper reportedly said the truck experienced a malfunction and hit the freeway dividing wall. A second vehicle also collided with the big rig.

DPS says both drivers were physically uninjured.

"Those barriers did their job because we had a tractor-trailer, 26,000 pounds or more, hit this barrier and did not come across the interstate," TxDOT Sgt. Stephen Woodard told ABC 13.

"It's still a mess our here. I can't even get to Brookshire," a Katy resident wrote in10:16 a.m. text.

Westbound lanes eventually reopened, but not until early Thursday afternoon as crews were still on the scene working to remove the wreckage.

"After the cleanup, TxDOT will come back out and reevaluate the barriers to make sure they're safe," Woodard said.