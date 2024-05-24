New members join Brookshire City Council

BROOKSHIRE (Covering Katy News)—Eileen McDade, Robert Richards, and Eric Green were sworn in as members of the Brookshire City Council Wednesday.

McDade, an insurance broker, defeated incumbent Kim Branch for the position 3 alderman seat in last month’s municipal election. Richards, who is retired, defeated incumbent Amanda Neuendorf and another challenger, Ruth Rodriguez, for the position 4 alderman seat.

Green, an internet technology professional, defeated incumbent Jeremiah Hill, a consultant, for the position 5 seat. Green previously served on the council but lost a 2022 re-election bid to Hill.

Council selected Richards to serve as mayor pro tem. The position has a one-year term.

The council also observed the swearing-in of police officer Ricky Feild by Chief James Hines and the promotions to sergeant of Detective Matthew Drake and Officer Marvin Foley.

“Drake has served the law enforcement profession for the past 13 years,” Hines said. “He has demonstrated the willingness to learn, ability to lead, and capacity to coach and mentor.”

Foley has been with the department for nearly four years.

The promotions will enhance supervisory capacities within the police department, Hines said.