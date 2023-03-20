18-acre office park planned for Jordan Ranch

BROOKSHIRE, TX (Covering Katy News) - Pre-construction sales are underway for an 18-acre office condo development in the Jordan Ranch neighborhood.

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, 23 one-story professional or medical office buildings will be constructed at the intersection of Kingsland and Jordan Ranch boulevards.

Katy-based Julie Rivers Development promotes the project on social media, and listings are on LoopNet.

Construction begins in May, with completion in the first quarter of 2024, according to the Houston Business Journal.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation estimates the development cost to be $8.8 million, but the TDLR filings often contain preliminary information subject to change.

According to online postings, units start at about $390 thousand, and the annual association fee is $2,300.

The development plans also include a 27,750-square-foot retail building and a detention pond on the western side of the 18-acre tract.

Jordan Ranch is a 1,350-acre community south of I-10 between Katy and Brookshire, by Johnson Development Corporation. Homes are in the Lamar Consolidated School District.